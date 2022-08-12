Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Milkblood Release 'Dream Slow' EP

Milkblood Release 'Dream Slow' EP

The EP features dubstep-driven “WICKED” featuring singer PVRIS.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 11, 2022  

Electronic music duo MILKBLOOD release their new EP, DREAM SLOW, out now via Loud Robot/RCA Records. DREAM SLOW is a six-track exploratory collection of songs that delve into the mind-bending space between imagination and reality, taking its listeners through a lush sonic soundscape of heavy synths and distorted production.

The EP opens on the seductive and pulsating notes of "DISCO CLOSURE" before diving into the glitch-heavy, dubstep-driven "WICKED" featuring singer PVRIS. The midway point is met with the high-octane "NO MIND," which is featured on the end credits of the blockbuster Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, and the slinky house-infused "DREAM SLOW." Closing out the EP is the throbbing techno track "CAPTAIN CRABTREE," before culminating in the melodic "WAIT" with vocalist Bipolar Sunshine.

Through the release of DREAM SLOW, fans can further unlock the mystery behind Case-Y, an alien lifeform first introduced in the video for the viral hit "SICK OF BEING HONEST." Through their music and visuals, the story of Case-Y has continued as he escaped and was re-captured by the secret organization ZAR (Zeus Advanced Research).

Earlier this week, fans were able to preview new music and join The Deliverance Committee, an organization dedicated to learning more about Case-Y and the world of MILKBLOOD, via an unlocked hotline. To travel down the rabbit hole and see how the story unfolds, visit here.

Crafted by musicians Pat Morrisey and David "Kill Dave" Dahlquist, MILKBLOOD is a pioneering multimedia project. The venture was spawned during the Covid-19 quarantines of 2020. David and Pat had spent their pre-pandemic years hunched over a mixing desk, establishing impressive careers writing for and producing the likes of Hayley Kiyoko, Weezer, Tom Morello, SAINt JHN, Miley Cyrus, and Jess Glynne.

Self-isolation gave them the opportunity to dream and manifest with contemporaries like Dave's brother Mike Diva, the only music video director (Lil Nas X, Run the Jewels, The Lonely Island) to ever make it on the Saturday Night Live team, and avant-garde horror artist Trevor Henderson, who designed the project's front-creature Case-Y.

They pooled their considerable skills in music, film, and art to build an esoteric universe expanding across digital and metaspace media. Utterly unique but relatable and poignant, the MILKBLOOD mythos combines the macabre modern horror of 1980s VHS video nasties with sharp contemporary commentary and a retro acid house 'synthpunk' look.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Kelsey Waldon Releases New Album 'No Regular Dog'
August 12, 2022

Produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker) and recorded at Los Angeles’ Dave’s Room Studio, No Regular Dog is rooted in deep self-reflection and features Waldon’s most personal songwriting to date. With these eleven songs, including “Season’s Ending,” a tribute to Waldon’s mentor John Prine.
David Guetta & Benny Benassi Share 'Satisfaction (2022)'
August 12, 2022

The newest rendition of ‘Satisfaction’ celebrates the storied original release with a fresh dose of energy, borrowing influences from the surging sounds of David Guetta’s Future Rave while still paying homage to the instantly recognisable and equally undeniable synth hook of Benassi’s 2002 original.
Vikina 'the Queen' of Latin EDM Releases 'Bad Girls'
August 12, 2022

From stardom, VIKINA shines like the most dazzling of diamonds. Since making her debut at a young age, the Miami-born artist of Ecuadorian-Cuban Latin heritage has continued to earn the respect of her fans around the world becoming the latest sensation in Latin EDM music with the unconditional support of her record label Mr. 305 Records.
VIDEO: Moreish Idols Share Video For 'W.A.M.'
August 12, 2022

London's Moreish Idols arrived this year with the absurdist smarts of 'Speedboat' and the contorted punk-funk of 'Hangar', their debut singles for tastemakers Speedy Wunderground. Following widespread support across the pair, the band has now released their debut EP for the label, Float, with four tracks. Watch the new music video now!
Ian Flanigan To Release Debut Album 'Strong' in September
August 12, 2022

Country music singer/songwriter and The Voice Season 19 finalist Ian Flanigan will release his upcoming debut album. He has consistently released fan favorite singles such as “Grow Up” featuring Blake Shelton, “Under A Southern Sky,” and “Last Name On It,” showing not only his versatility as a singer but as a songwriter as well.