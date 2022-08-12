Milkblood Release 'Dream Slow' EP

Electronic music duo MILKBLOOD release their new EP, DREAM SLOW, out now via Loud Robot/RCA Records. DREAM SLOW is a six-track exploratory collection of songs that delve into the mind-bending space between imagination and reality, taking its listeners through a lush sonic soundscape of heavy synths and distorted production.

The EP opens on the seductive and pulsating notes of "DISCO CLOSURE" before diving into the glitch-heavy, dubstep-driven "WICKED" featuring singer PVRIS. The midway point is met with the high-octane "NO MIND," which is featured on the end credits of the blockbuster Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, and the slinky house-infused "DREAM SLOW." Closing out the EP is the throbbing techno track "CAPTAIN CRABTREE," before culminating in the melodic "WAIT" with vocalist Bipolar Sunshine.

Through the release of DREAM SLOW, fans can further unlock the mystery behind Case-Y, an alien lifeform first introduced in the video for the viral hit "SICK OF BEING HONEST." Through their music and visuals, the story of Case-Y has continued as he escaped and was re-captured by the secret organization ZAR (Zeus Advanced Research).

Earlier this week, fans were able to preview new music and join The Deliverance Committee, an organization dedicated to learning more about Case-Y and the world of MILKBLOOD, via an unlocked hotline. To travel down the rabbit hole and see how the story unfolds, visit here.

Crafted by musicians Pat Morrisey and David "Kill Dave" Dahlquist, MILKBLOOD is a pioneering multimedia project. The venture was spawned during the Covid-19 quarantines of 2020. David and Pat had spent their pre-pandemic years hunched over a mixing desk, establishing impressive careers writing for and producing the likes of Hayley Kiyoko, Weezer, Tom Morello, SAINt JHN, Miley Cyrus, and Jess Glynne.

Self-isolation gave them the opportunity to dream and manifest with contemporaries like Dave's brother Mike Diva, the only music video director (Lil Nas X, Run the Jewels, The Lonely Island) to ever make it on the Saturday Night Live team, and avant-garde horror artist Trevor Henderson, who designed the project's front-creature Case-Y.

They pooled their considerable skills in music, film, and art to build an esoteric universe expanding across digital and metaspace media. Utterly unique but relatable and poignant, the MILKBLOOD mythos combines the macabre modern horror of 1980s VHS video nasties with sharp contemporary commentary and a retro acid house 'synthpunk' look.

Listen to the new single here: