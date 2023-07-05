Mile 0 Fest Key West Shares 2024 Artist Lineup

Festival packages and passes will go on sale to the public on July 10 at 10am EDT.
OhWook! Productions has revealed the artist lineup for the 7th Annual Mile 0 Fest Key West, scheduled for January 23-27, 2024 at Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater.
Brought to you by The Monroe County Tourist Development Council, next year’s festival includes fan favorite headliners and artists-to-watch such as Randy Rogers Band, Morgan Wade, Shane Smith & the Saints, Wade Bowen, Josh Abbott Band, Tanner Usrey, Kaitlin Butts, Red Clay Strays and William Beckmann with more lineup announcements to come. Festival packages and passes will go on sale to the public on July 10 at 10am EDT.
Founded in 2018, Mile 0 Fest Key West brings the best of Americana and Red Dirt Music to the island paradise for five days of thoughtfully curated full-band performances, acoustic jam sessions and song swaps from over seventy artists. An array of local food vendors, clothing, art, jewelry and more will also be available on-site.
Mile 0 Fest is a national leader in the festival destination arena, specifically excelling in the boutique category. Aside from the sublime music, festival goers have the opportunity to take part in memorable and unique experiences such as cruises, charity events, pool parties, live music sails and more.
In a previous review, Rolling Stone Country noted Mile 0 Fest as “the collaborative space that has always made the festival unique — one that sheds the boundary between artist and fan” while Saving Country Music calls the musical experience “unparalleled, for both the crowds and performers.”
Galleywinter says “The festival is the stuff dreams are made of. Pretty much everything you can draw up in a utopian setting for a music festival is in play here. Locale: exotic and gorgeous; infrastructure: in place and ready to party; organization: getting sharper each year; artist’s buy-in: 100%.; fan experience: peerless.”
Past year’s artist performances have included Jason Isbell, Cody Jinks, Whiskey Myers, Robert Earl Keen, Blackberry Smoke and more. The festival boasts a ticket sold in all fifty states and countries from all over the globe. Mile 0 Fest has built a reputation among not only attendees, but the artists for their unwavering dedication to hospitality and quality entertainment.
Randy Rogers Band
Morgan Wade
Shane Smith & The Saints
Wade Bowen
Josh Abbott Band
William Clark Green
Stoney LaRue
The Band of Heathens
American Aquarium
Cody Canada & The Departed
The Steel Woods
Tanner Usrey
Mike & The Moonpies
Jamie Lin Wilson
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Kaitlin Butts
Jack Ingram
Charlie Robison
Kevin Fowler
Roger Creager
Bri Bagwell
Uncle Lucius
Red Clay Strays
Josh Ward
Paul Thorn
Micky & The Motorcars
Adam Hood
Dalton Domino
Them Dirty Roses
John Fullbright
The Damn Quails
Jason Eady
Drew Kennedy
Courtney Patton
Kylie Frey
Josh Grider
Walt & Tina Wilkins
Lucas Jagneaux & The Roadshow
Meg McRee
Max & Heather Stalling
Jason Scott & The High Heat
Jacob Stelly
Ben Chapman
William Beckmann
Josh Weathers
Red Dirt Rangers
Django Walker
Vandoliers
Taylor Hunnicutt
Lance Roark
Jonathan Terrell
