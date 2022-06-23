Mikey Erg Releases New Single 'Sick As Your Secrets'

Don Giovanni Records has just released the new single and music video from punk rock lifer MIKEY ERG. The track "Sick As Your Secrets" is available across all streaming platforms and Bandcamp, and you can watch the music video below.

The new album Love At Leeds will be released THIS FRIDAY June 24. It was recorded by Steve Albini at his iconic Electrical Audio Studios in Chicago IL. The band features DIY working class hero Jeff Rosenstock on lead guitar and background vocals.

Love At Leeds will be released TOMORROW, and is available for pre-order now HERE.

Mikey, who takes his name from the seminal mid-2000s NJ pop-punk band THE ERGS! for whom he was drummer and principal songwriter, is a decades-long fixture in the DIY punk rock scene, directly influencing the next generation of power pop and punk bands as he concurrently continues his solo songwriting career.

In reflecting on the new single - "Sick as Your Secrets" Mikey said that the track "is the spiritual cousin to 'The Fight' by the dB's. It felt like the obvious opener from the minute I wrote it. I love Jeff Rosenstock's guitar work on this one."

Love At Leeds is the realization of many dreams for Mikey Erg. A lifelong music obsessive, growing up in the early 90's, there was one sound he'd always hoped to capture on his recordings. The sound of Steve Albini. Steve's credits include The Pixies, PJ Harvey, Jimmy Page & Robert Plant and of course Nirvana's third LP In Utero: one of Mikey's absolute favorite records.

Mikey had never in his twenty-plus year recording career ever gotten to make a fully analog recording. Love At Leeds was the perfect time to rectify all of that. Using the group of musicians that helped him realize his debut solo LP Tentative Decisions (Jeff Rosenstock, Alex Clute & Lou Hanman), he headed to Chicago to make this dream a reality.

Recorded and mixed in just five days, Love At Leeds is a swift twenty five minute long grunge-pop tour de force. Once the album was complete, Steve and his trusty razor blade compiled the master mix reels and sent the band on their way. The tapes then made the journey to Hollywood California to the legendary Bernie Grundman Mastering facility to be mastered and cut straight to lacquer disc by Chris Bellman (Frank Zappa, Neil Young, Kenny Dorham, Pearl Jam).

Watch the new music video here: