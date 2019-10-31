Mike Zito's Rock n' Roll World Tour Comes to Cafe Eleven

Acclaimed guitarist Mike Zito kicks off his "Rock N' Roll World Tour" (named for his brand new album on Ruf Records) with a local performance in St. Augustine at Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd., Tuesday, November 12. Showtime: 8pm. Tickets: $20. (advance), $25. (door). Info: (904) 460-9311 or visit http://www.originalcafe11.com. Also appearing: Odds Lane, from St. Louis.

Mike Zito's "Rock N Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry" drops Friday, Nov. 1 and features twenty-one guest guitarists honoring the late, great rock n roll guitar trailblazer. Among those performing on the album: Joe Bonamassa, Walter Trout, Eric Gales, Robben Ford, Richard Fortus, Sonny Landreth, Luther Dickinson, Albert Castiglia, and Anders Osborne. Also performing on the album: Charles Berry III, Berry's grandson. The album is produced by Zito and was recorded at his Marz Studios. "This was a very special project for me," says Zito. "I lived in Chuck's hometown of St. Louis for thirty-two years, and I worked at a small musical instrument store where his drummer also happened to be employed. Chuck's son would drop by on occasion as well. He was an icon, and rightfully so. I've been playing his songs since I was a kid. Needless to say, he was a tremendous influence on my career, and, of course, on many other musicians' as well."

"Every song on this album is worthy of your attention," writes Glide Magazine about Rock N Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry. "an outstanding collection that takes you through a lot of your favorite Chuck Berry tunes like "No Particular Place to Go" (with Jeremiah Johnson), as well as tunes that you hear less frequently like "Havana Moon" (featuring Sonny Landreth). This album is best enjoyed with the volume cranked. Don't be surprised if you work up a bit of a sweat dancing to all these old favorites featuring so many great guitarists."

Zito recently launched his own new label, Texas-based Gulf Coast Records, which counts among its artists, Albert Castiglia, Billy Price, Jimmy Carpenter, Tony Campanella, Diana Rein, The Proven Ones, and others to soon be announced.

Mike Zito - "Rock N' Roll World Tour" - 2019 Fall/Winter Itinerary

Nov. 7 (Thur.) BOULDER STATION Las Vegas, NV

Nov. 8/9 (Fri./Sat.) AMOS THEATER Charlotte, NC

Nov. 10 (Sun.) SUNDAY IN THE PARK Baton Rouge, LA

Nov. 12 (Wed.) CAFE ELEVEN St. Augustine, FL

Nov. 13 (Thur.) TERRA FERMATA Stuart, FL

Nov. 14 (Fri.) BLUE ROOSTER Sarasota, FL

Nov. 15 (Sat.) THE FUNKY BISCUIT* Boca Raton, FL

Nov. 16 (Sun.) CRAFT BEER & BLUES FEST Casselberry, FL

Nov. 17 (Mon.) EARL'S HIDEAWAY Sebastian, FL

Nov. 30 (Sat.) THE PAGEANT St. Louis, MO

Dec. 3 (Tues.) CITY WINERY** Nashville, TN

Dec. 5 (Thur.) THE TRALF Buffalo, NY

Dec. 6 (Fri.) 118 North Wayne, PA

Dec. 7 (Sat.) 9 Wallis Beverly, MA

Dec. 8 (Sun.) LIZZIE ROSE MUSIC ROOM Tuckerton, NJ

Dec. 9 (Mon.) RAM'S HEAD Annapolis, MD

Dec. 10 (Tues.) COUNTRY STORE St. Georges, DE

Dec. 11 (Wed.) INFINITY MUSIC HALL Norfolk, CT

Dec. 12 (Thur.) DARYL'S HOUSE Pawling, NY

Dec. 13 (Fri.) MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE Jim Thorpe, PA

Dec. 14 (Sat.) NARROWS CTR. FOR THE ARTS Fall River, MA

Dec. 15 (Sun.) STAGE ONE Fairfield, CT

Dec. 17 (Tues.) CITY WINERY Washington, DC

Dec. 18 (Wed.) PACKARD MUSIC HALL Warren, OH

Dec. 20 (Fri.) DYLAN'S Port Arthur, TX

Dec. 21 (Sat.) JEFFERSON THEATER Beaumont, TX

Dec. 26 (Thur.) KESSLER THEATER*** Dallas, TX

Dec. 27 (Fri.) DOSEY DOE Houston, TX

*with Albert Castiglia **with Albert Cummings ***with Jim Suhler





