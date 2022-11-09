Mike Ryan Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Mike Ryan made his Opry debut last night fulfilling a major career milestone. Surrounded by members of his family and closest friends, Mike took the Opry stage and performed two of his previously released songs "Dear Country Music" and "Damn Good Goodbye."

Following his performance, Mike said, "This is an incredible night. So many of my friends came out to support me. My family and my two sons are in the audience and it's hard not to get emotional. I'm honored to be on this stage where so many Country music legends and artists have performed. I'm truly grateful for this opportunity and to be a part of this tradition."

Mike first learned of his invitation to debut at the Opry when his two sons Myles and MJ surprised him with the news at his home in Granbury, Texas. Both boys were in attendance for the special occasion.

Mike's Opry debut follows the release of his highly-anticipated album Longcut, available now. Mike's Opry debut and his new album mark a decade of building his career independently as a singer-songwriter with songs that have garnered 275 million streams.

Collaborating with major label artists including Brad Paisley and Brandy Clark, Mike's craft as a songwriter earned him a Top 20 hit as a co-writer on Brad Paisley's "Last Time For Everything" and Paisley reciprocated with a shredding guitar solo on Mike's previously released song "The Rewrite." Mike's new album Longcut includes songs co-written by him and a roster of hit-making writers including Hillary Lindsey, Phil Vassar, Josh Thompson, Brandy Clark and more.

The Billboard Top 40 independent artist has toured relentlessly, amassing a loyal legion of fans, regularly releasing new music and performing over 150 shows annually. Mike was named a Rolling Stone Artist You Need to Know, Pandora Artist to Watch and three of his songs have previously debuted at SiriusXM's 'The Highway.'

Rolling Stone lauded his songs as "radio-ready hits that transcend the Lonestar state," and the San Antonio native has not only landed NINE #1 songs atop of the Texas music charts, but his previously-released Blink You'll Miss It landed at #15 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.

Most recently, the road warrior made his debut at Globe Life Field, his first-ever stadium show with Morgan Wallen. The concert made history as the venue's fastest sellout after nearly all tickets for the show sold out during presale.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: © Grand Ole Opry, photos by Chris Hollo