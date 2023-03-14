Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya Announce 'Orbweaving'

Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya Announce 'Orbweaving'

Orbweaving will be released May 12th on The Flenser.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Madeline Johnston (Midwife) and Angel Diaz (Vyva Melinkolya) became close friends in 2020, regarding each other as a lifeline when things were difficult in their personal lives.

This friendship was born from music but quickly became so much more than that. The two met in person in 2021, when Angel came for a recording residency at Madeline's studio in New Mexico. It was during this session that they wrote and recorded Orbweaving, in the heat of summer in the arid Chihuahuan Desert.

At night, Angel and Madeline went Herping (a term used by herpetologists to describe looking for snakes and amphibians) along the empty roads near Las Cruces. The asphalt retains heat from the day, and the snakes absorb the warmth by writhing across the pavement. They found rattlesnakes, roadkill, and orb-weaver spiders.

Orbweaving combines the best parts of Midwife's Heaven Metal and Vyva Melinkolya's sentimental, classic shoegaze in a way that distinctively elevates both artists. The record explores themes hopelessness, calling on a higher power, being alone, and the sublime horror of the natural world. Orbweaving seeks to thematically and sonically create a web like structure - a gauze of sorrow and visceral connective thread.

Today, the duo share Orbweaving's haunting first single, "NMP." The song waxes and wanes, then swells with palpable sadness.

Orbweaving will be released May 12th on The Flenser and physical pre-orders can be found here, digital pre-order/pre-save is here.

Photo Credit: Jon McWilliams



B&H Signs Courtney Bryan Photo
B&H Signs Courtney Bryan
Bryan’s acclaimed compositions for orchestra, chamber ensembles, and voice have recently been commissioned by Opera Philadelphia, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Chicago Symphony Orchestra. She is currently the composer-in-residence with Opera Philadelphia.
Body Of Light Announce New Album Bitter Reflection Photo
Body Of Light Announce New Album 'Bitter Reflection'
Working with Telefon Tel Aviv co-founder Josh Eustis in Los Angeles, Body Of Light incorporated an expanded array of live instrumentation – piano, bass, saxophone, acoustic guitar – in addition to vintage Akai samplers, Moogs, and archaic hardware to Bitter Reflection, giving the albm an eclectic, unpredictable palette.
Temples Share New Song From New Sean Ono Lennon Produced Album Photo
Temples Share New Song From New Sean Ono Lennon Produced Album
Temples have shared their shimmering new single, “Afterlife.” Produced by labelmate Sean Ono Lennon and mixed by GRAMMY® Award-winner Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT), “Afterlife” heralds the British psychedelic rock quartet’s long awaited new album, Exotico,. The track is joined by an official music video.
Incendiary Announce New Album Change The Way You Think About Pain Photo
Incendiary Announce New Album 'Change The Way You Think About Pain'
INCENDIARY — Brendan Garrone, vocals; Brian Audley, guitar; Rob Nobile, guitar; and Dan Lomeli, drums — are pleased to share the news of their new album Change The Way You Think About Pain. The band has shared the new single 'Bite the Hook.' Pre-order the new album and listen to the single now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: MGM+ Shares THE PORTABLE DOOR TrailerVideo: MGM+ Shares THE PORTABLE DOOR Trailer
March 14, 2023

The comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me). Watch the new video trailer now!
Oropendola Releases New Single Ahead of Album Release on FridayOropendola Releases New Single Ahead of Album Release on Friday
March 14, 2023

Brooklyn artist Oropendola (who has played with Half Waif, Barrie, Samir Langus) has released her new single Rorschach Sky. This is the third & final single (following Knocking Down Flowers and Trust the Sun ) off of her upcoming album “Waiting for the Sky to Speak” via Spirit House Records and Wilbur & Moore Records.
Garden of Dreams Talent Show Returns to Radio City Music Hall With More Than 150 Local PerformersGarden of Dreams Talent Show Returns to Radio City Music Hall With More Than 150 Local Performers
March 14, 2023

Celebrities and athletes have participated in the Garden of Dreams Talent Show – from mentoring performers to serving as presenters at the event – including Whoopi Goldberg, Henrik Lundqvist, Alicia Keys, Adam Graves, Sara Bareilles, Remy Ma, Miguel, Susan Sarandon, Fat Joe, Darryl McDaniels, Caleb McLaughlin, ASAP Rocky, Gaten Matarazzo, and more.
ALEX VS. AMERICA & SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT Are Back With Brand-New Seasons in April on Food NetworkALEX VS. AMERICA & SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT Are Back With Brand-New Seasons in April on Food Network
March 14, 2023

In Alex vs. America, acclaimed chef and Food Network staple Alex Guarnaschelli competes against three culinary superstars at the same time over two rounds. Set in pop-up kitchens outside local supermarkets, each Supermarket Stakeout episode begins with host Alex Guarnaschelli giving four contestants $500 apiece.
Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts - Volume 2 Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release DateMickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts - Volume 2 Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release Date
March 14, 2023

They are combined with a fun all-new animated interstitials introduction featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and Pluto, as the beloved Disney characters gather together to watch a slideshow on some of their hilarious past adventures. Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2 debuts as part of Disney's 100th anniversary.
share