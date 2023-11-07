Midnight Sky Takes Listeners On A Journey With Latest Single 'Long Way Back To Town'

Don't miss this poignant release from their critically-acclaimed album, "Last Hope for the Modern World."

Nov. 07, 2023

Midnight Sky Takes Listeners On A Journey With Latest Single 'Long Way Back To Town'

Acclaimed songwriter and musician Tim Tye, and his project, Midnight Sky, are back with a new single to follow-up the Top 10 UK iTunes Country hit, "Last Hope for the Modern World." "Long Way Back to Town" is the latest release from their critically-acclaimed 3rd album, "Last Hope for the Modern World."

Midnight Sky's signature blend of country and Americana shines through in this poignant and emotional track. With powerful vocals and skillful guitar playing, Tim Tye takes listeners on a journey through the ups and downs of love and relationships. "Long Way Back to Town" tells the story of the struggles and hardships one must overcome to find true love again after heartbreak.

Drawing inspiration from his own experiences and observations, Tim Tye's songwriting skills are on full display in this single.

"Long Way Back to Town" is a true testament to Tim Tye's talent and dedication to his craft. It follows the success of his previous hit single, "Last Hope for the Modern World," which reached #7 on the UK iTunes charts. The album has received over 65K streams on Spotify since its release in July.

Stream "Long Way Back to Town" on Spotify:

Tim Tye, who has spent 45 years as a lawyer, made the bold decision to fully commit to his musical endeavors in 2009. Since then, he has been captivating audiences with his soul-stirring performances and heartfelt music. With the release of "Long Way Back to Town," Midnight Sky continues to solidify its place as a talented act to watch in the country and Americana music scene.

"Long Way Back to Town" is now available on all major streaming platforms. Follow Midnight Sky on social media to stay updated on new releases and performances at www.midnightskymusic.com.



