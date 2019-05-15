Middle Kids Play BUSY TONIGHT, Plus Start North American Tour with Local Natives
Middle Kids are today kicking off their massive North American tour with Local Natives. Yesterday they stopped by Busy Philipps Late Night Talk Show Busy Tonight! to perform a gorgeous stripped down version of "Edge Of Town." Watch the full performance here:
Next week the Australian trio will release their upcoming six-track EP New Songs For Old Problems. You can check out "Beliefs and Prayers" HERE + "Real Thing" HERE.
The upcoming EP, recorded at the band's own studio in Sydney and produced by Tim Fitz, follows hot on the heels of what was a massive 2018 for Middle Kids with the release of their debut album Lost Friends. The band toured the world non-stop, and performed on several US TV shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Tour Dates with Local Natives:
05/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/16 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
05/17 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
05/18 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/25 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
05/27 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/28 - Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre
05/30 - Boston, MA @ Paradise
05/31 - Boston, MA @ Paradise
06/01 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/03 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/04 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/06 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/10 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
06/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
06/13 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
06/14 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
06/15 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
06/17 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
06/19 - San Diego, CA @ North Park Theatre
06/20 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
06/21 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
06/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium