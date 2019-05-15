Middle Kids Play BUSY TONIGHT, Plus Start North American Tour with Local Natives

May. 15, 2019  

Middle Kids Play BUSY TONIGHT, Plus Start North American Tour with Local Natives

Middle Kids are today kicking off their massive North American tour with Local Natives. Yesterday they stopped by Busy Philipps Late Night Talk Show Busy Tonight! to perform a gorgeous stripped down version of "Edge Of Town." Watch the full performance here:

Next week the Australian trio will release their upcoming six-track EP New Songs For Old Problems. You can check out "Beliefs and Prayers" HERE + "Real Thing" HERE.

?

The upcoming EP, recorded at the band's own studio in Sydney and produced by Tim Fitz, follows hot on the heels of what was a massive 2018 for Middle Kids with the release of their debut album Lost Friends. The band toured the world non-stop, and performed on several US TV shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Tour Dates with Local Natives:

05/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/16 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

05/17 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

05/18 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/25 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

05/27 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/28 - Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre

05/30 - Boston, MA @ Paradise

05/31 - Boston, MA @ Paradise

06/01 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/03 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/04 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/06 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/10 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

06/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

06/13 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

06/14 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

06/15 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

06/17 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

06/19 - San Diego, CA @ North Park Theatre

06/20 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

06/21 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

06/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium



Related Articles View More Music Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Stephen Schwartz Presents Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with the ASCAP Vanguard Award
  • Lisa Dawn Miller Releases Power Ballad 'Whenever You Find Yourself'
  • Justin Kemp Band Releases Official Music Video
  • Justine Blazer Announces New Podcast
  • SRH Fest Comes to Huntington Beach This August
  • Monterey Jazz Festival And California Jazz Conservatory Launch Long-Term Collaborative Program

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup