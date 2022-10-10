Mickey Guyton Releases New Song 'How You Love Someone'

Mickey Guyton brings her celebrated vocals to her brand-new song "How You Love Someone" out today. Written by Lori McKenna, Jordyn Shellhart, and Ben West, and produced by Karen Kosowski, "How You Love Someone" poses the questions one asks when learning the intricacies and depths of another in those early stages of love.

"This song touched my heart in the best way," shares Guyton. "My dear friend Jessy Wilson sent this to me, and it literally brought tears to my eyes when I heard it. Since becoming a mother, love has taken on an even greater meaning, so this song really resonated with me. I'm so happy I got to record it and support songwriters in Nashville."

Consequence of Sound notes, "Mickey Guyton often manages to capture all the things that make country music great." With more music expected this year, "How You Love Someone" and the recently released "Somethin' Bout You," follow Guyton's groundbreaking, GRAMMY-nominated debut album Remember Her Name.

The critically acclaimed 16-song project was hailed by the Associated Press as "a powerful and personal debut," while Guyton earned praise from NPR which noted, "[Guyton] raises the rafters and distills emotion with impeccable clarity. Her high notes thrill, her nuance in storytelling captivates. A star for our times claims her place."

Last month, Guyton performed at Global Citizen Festival where after her own set, she joined Metallica for an epic rendition of "Nothing Else Matters." She has also recently performed on NBC's TODAY Citi Concert Series, The Jennifer Hudson Show and SHERRI, and it was also recently announced that Guyton will appear on Sesame Street for the season 53 premiere on Nov. 3.

With Remember Her Name, Mickey made history as the first Black artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Title track "Remember Her Name" also landed Mickey with GRAMMY nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. This follows Mickey's groundbreaking GRAMMY nomination as the first-ever Black female solo artist to earn a nod in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance) for "Black Like Me" which she performed as part of the 2021 awards ceremony.

"Black Like Me" was named one of the Top 10 all-genre songs of 2020 by NPR, Billboard and Associated Press. She also co-hosted the 56thAcademy of Country Music Awards on CBS along with Keith Urban and she was named CMT's 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year. Audiences around the world watched Mickey deliver a powerful message of inclusivity and togetherness with her "awe-inspiring," "soulful and soaring" national anthem at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.

Mickey and her music have been featured on the cover of Billboard and profiled in The New Yorker, The New York Times and Rolling Stone. Over the last year she has been featured in American Songwriter, BBC News, CBS This Morning, Ebony, Elle, Ellen, Entertainment Weekly, Essence, HITS, SHERRI, The Jennifer Hudson Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine's Vulture, PEOPLE, Pollstar, TODAY Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, USA Today, Variety, VIBE, The View, Vogue, The Washington Post and many more.

