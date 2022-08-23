Mickey Guyton Announces Brand-New Song 'Somethin' Bout You'

Country star Mickey Guyton releases brand-new song "Somethin' Bout You" this Friday, Aug. 26. "Somethin' Bout You," written by Guyton with Tyler Hubbard and David Garcia, serves as the first of three new songs expected this year from the Texas-native.

"'Somethin' Bout You' is reminiscent of those easy, joy-filled, early days of loving someone, and discovering something new in each other every day," shares Guyton.

"Since having my son Grayson, I've been seeing the arc of life from a new perspective, and I love celebrating every bit of it - from heartbreak to finding your person and falling in love, to the newfound love between a parent and a child. This song is the start of that journey."

Also on Friday morning, Guyton is set to perform "Somethin' Bout You" as part of her appearance on TODAY Summer Concert Series. Tune in to NBC at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26.

Pre-Save Mickey Guyton's "Somethin' Bout You" HERE

"Somethin' Bout You" follows Guyton's groundbreaking, GRAMMY-contending debut album Remember Her Name. The critically acclaimed 16-song project was hailed by the Associated Press as "a powerful and personal debut," while Guyton earned praise from NPR which noted, "[Guyton] raises the rafters and distills emotion with impeccable clarity. Her high notes thrill, her nuance in storytelling captivates. A star for our times claims her place."

With Remember Her Name, Mickey made history as the first Black artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Title track "Remember Her Name" also landed Mickey with GRAMMY nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

This follows Mickey's groundbreaking GRAMMY nomination as the first-ever Black female solo artist to earn a nod in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance) for "Black Like Me" which she performed as part of the 2021 awards ceremony. "Black Like Me" was named one of the Top 10 all-genre songs of 2020 by NPR, Billboard and Associated Press. She also co-hosted the 56thAcademy of Country Music Awards on CBS along with Keith Urban and she was named CMT's 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year.

Audiences around the world watched Mickey deliver a powerful message of inclusivity and togetherness with her "awe-inspiring," "soulful and soaring" national anthem at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.

Mickey and her music have been featured on the cover of Billboard and profiled in The New Yorker, The New York Times and Rolling Stone.