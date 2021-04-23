Michigan Rattlers Announce Sophomore Album & Release Title Track 'That Kind of Life'

Roots-rock band, Michigan Rattlers have announced the release of their highly anticipated sophomore studio album, That Kind of Life, out May 19th via the band's own Massasauga Records label. PRESS HERE to listen to the title track and see below to watch the official video. Fans can pre-save the album now.

"We're putting this record out a year later than we intended to," says frontman and primary songwriter Graham Young. "At this point, we can in all honestly say that we recorded it years ago, and it's almost like we are rediscovering it as we introduce it to the world. There has been a lot of growth and self-reflection during the last year, where we've been still for the first time in half a decade. Each release for us has felt like a rebirth of sorts; this one especially feels that way. That Kind of Life is a record about relationships and the time we give to other people. That feels a little more valuable now than it did a year ago. As we all slowly emerge from the hibernation of the last year, we're lucky to be able to share this record and hope it serves a role on the path of rediscovery."

The band started teasing the release of That Kind of Life last year with the debut of the album's first two singles "Desert Heat" and "Like A Kid." The new music picks up right where their critically acclaimed debut full length, Evergreen (2018), left off and fans are in for a treat.

The band is also excited to get back on the road very soon. Their national tour is scheduled to kick off on July 15, and more details will be announced soon. Please visit www.michiganrattlers.com for updates and additional information..

Lifelong friends and deep-north natives, Michigan Rattlers play heavy-hearted folk-rock with an aching dose of Midwestern nice. Graham Young (lead vocals/guitar), Adam Reed (vocals/upright bass), Christian Wilder (vocals/piano) and Tony Audia (drums) began writing music and performing together in their Northern Michigan high school. They regularly played every bar, cafe, and stage in town, developing a musical chemistry informed by the likes of AC/DC, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Seger, and more. After a few years apart, Reed and Young settled down in Los Angeles, recorded a short demo, and began playing locally. The demo found its way in the hands of super-producer Johnny K, and they cut the bulk of their first EP at NRG studios in just one day. This self-titled Michigan Rattlers EP attracted glowing reviews from No Depression, Bluegrass Situation, Relix, Glide, Grammy.com and more. Rolling Stone named the band one of their "Ten New Country Artists You Need To Know," and in 2018, following a massive summer tour that included stops at Bonnaroo, Firefly and Electric Forest; the band released their highly anticipated debut full length album, Evergreen to critical acclaim.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Andrew Gulledge