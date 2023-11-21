Michelle Malone & The Hot Toddies Bring Holiday Cheer With 'Toddie Time'

Get in the holiday spirit with Michelle Malone and The Hot Toddies first Holiday album, Toddie TIme!

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Michelle Malone LOVES Christmas music, that's why she created a Christmas band, The Hot Toddies. The Hot Toddies are pleased to announce their new album of holiday classics, Toddie Time,  Order Toddie Time here.

The Hot Toddies feature Michelle Malone on vocals and acoustic guitar, Doug Kees on hollow body electric guitar (Michelle Malone Band, Peter Searcy, Johnny Hyde Quartet), and upright bassist Robby Handley (Lera Lynn, Larkin Poe). They are both upbeat and soothing, exciting and entertaining when they perform their renditions of your favorite holiday tunes - in a few short notes, you'll be swaying and singing along.

A full-length Hot Toddie album that's undeniably special, it features some traditional and some not so traditional surprisingly creative arrangements of songs you know and love like a breath-taking verison of Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas with strings to a sassy Deck the Halls that will surprise you...not your mama's "Deck the Halls."

ABOUT MICHELLE MALONE

A mainstay of American roots music for over 30 years, Michelle Malone has built and award-winning career as a singer, songwriter, guitarist and road warrior. Her music is ingrained in the soundtrack of the American South, mixing the rebellious stomp of roadhouse rock & roll with the raw grit of blues, the holy-rolling rasp of gospel, the slow-motion sweep of country soul, and the organic warmth of folk music.

Proudly based in Atlanta, Georgia, she spends much of her time on the move, regularly crisscrossing the country to play 200 shows annually - and when she's not on the road, she's in the studio. Toddie Time is Malones' 20th release.



