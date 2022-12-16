Michal Leah Releases Powerful Ballad 'Used to It'

Multi-instrumentalist and Chicago native Michal Leah releases a powerful new single "Used To It" via Nettwerk. This is the pop singer-songwriter's latest release since dropping her viral track "The Way I Love You." She also announces her debut project titled part one coming in February.

"part one is just that, the start. I have a lot of growing to do and have had a lot of growth in this last year. I wanted to make sure I didn't skip any parts, I wanted everyone to be able to experience all the parts of my journey, even the ones I feel I've graduated from," says Michal of her upcoming project.

She continues, "I'm so excited for what's to come, and I know it wouldn't exist without where I started. Releasing my first cohesive body of music is one of the greatest honors of my life to date - I'm writing it in bold marker on my timeline. To try to sum up what this project means to me in a short paragraph would be silly because I know it can't be done, all i know is I'm so grateful for where I am and so excited for where I'm headed."

Both "Used To It" and her viral track "The Way I Love You" will be on Michal's debut project part one releasing in early February.

Michal describes her new single "Used To It," "I think it's so important to realize that sometimes healing takes time and just because you feel healed from a heartbreak, doesn't mean you are over that person. There is no step-by-step guidebook to getting over a breakup. I want people to listen to this song and know that they aren't alone."

The powerful ballad further exemplifies Michal's ability to make even the most painful feelings eloquently beautiful with her flowing melodies and relatable lyrics.

Although just the beginning of her career, 2023 is shaping up to be Michal's breakout year. Listen to the new single here: