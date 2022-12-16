Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Michal Leah Releases Powerful Ballad 'Used to It'

Michal Leah Releases Powerful Ballad 'Used to It'

She also announces her debut project titled part one coming in February.

Dec. 16, 2022  

Multi-instrumentalist and Chicago native Michal Leah releases a powerful new single "Used To It" via Nettwerk. This is the pop singer-songwriter's latest release since dropping her viral track "The Way I Love You." She also announces her debut project titled part one coming in February.

"part one is just that, the start. I have a lot of growing to do and have had a lot of growth in this last year. I wanted to make sure I didn't skip any parts, I wanted everyone to be able to experience all the parts of my journey, even the ones I feel I've graduated from," says Michal of her upcoming project.

She continues, "I'm so excited for what's to come, and I know it wouldn't exist without where I started. Releasing my first cohesive body of music is one of the greatest honors of my life to date - I'm writing it in bold marker on my timeline. To try to sum up what this project means to me in a short paragraph would be silly because I know it can't be done, all i know is I'm so grateful for where I am and so excited for where I'm headed."

Both "Used To It" and her viral track "The Way I Love You" will be on Michal's debut project part one releasing in early February.

Michal describes her new single "Used To It," "I think it's so important to realize that sometimes healing takes time and just because you feel healed from a heartbreak, doesn't mean you are over that person. There is no step-by-step guidebook to getting over a breakup. I want people to listen to this song and know that they aren't alone."

The powerful ballad further exemplifies Michal's ability to make even the most painful feelings eloquently beautiful with her flowing melodies and relatable lyrics.

Although just the beginning of her career, 2023 is shaping up to be Michal's breakout year. Listen to the new single here:



BIJOU Drops Final Banger Of The Year Six Shots Photo
BIJOU Drops Final Banger Of The Year 'Six Shots'
The latest from the Phoenix-based DJ and producer follows directly on the heels of his November-released collaboration ‘Rude Boy’ with Pajane on Spinnin’ Records and October-released banger ‘Gang Gang’ via AC Slater’s imprint Night Bass Records. Finding a home on his very own imprint, Do Not Duplicate Recordings (DND Recs).
John Austin Celebrates 30th Anniversary of The Embarrassing Young Photo
John Austin Celebrates 30th Anniversary of 'The Embarrassing Young'
John Austin has re-released his debut album The Embarrassing Young to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the release which originally came out in 1992.  The album, produced by the late Mark Heard has been re-mastered by Christopher Colbert and will be available via Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, Spotify and Bandcamp.
Oliver Hazard Releases New EP Northern Lights Photo
Oliver Hazard Releases New EP 'Northern Lights'
Waterville, Ohio indie-folk trio Oliver Hazard releases their new EP Northern Lights today via Nettwerk Music Group. Stream the EP, which is about longing for better days and appreciating the tough ones, below. Watch a new lyric video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Luke Grimes Releases Debut Country Song No Horse To Ride Photo
Luke Grimes Releases Debut Country Song 'No Horse To Ride'
When not on set, Grimes can be found spinning his favorite country albums and songwriting at home in Montana or in Nashville writing with some of Music Row’s elite including Jonathan Singleton, Tony Lane, Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Love Junkies, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessie Alexander.

From This Author - Michael Major


¿Téo? Shares New Single 'In the Essence'¿Téo? Shares New Single 'In the Essence'
December 16, 2022

Born in Atlanta but based in LA, Colombian-American Mateo Arias, who performs and records under the name ¿Téo?, has unveiled a new song, “In the Essence.” Produced by John Blanda, and co-written by Arias and Maesu, the sensual track is further evidence of Arias’ unique blend of bossa nova, hip-hop and alternative music.
Los Angeles Band Junior Varsity Unveil New Single 'Florida'Los Angeles Band Junior Varsity Unveil New Single 'Florida'
December 16, 2022

The duo of Greg Varteresian and Zach Michel unveiled SIDE B EP earlier this year. It has already tallied nearly 2 million streams and counting. It followed up last year’s bristling self-titled EP with a second set of genre-blurring tracks that echo the agitation of the world around them. Watch the new video now!
Moore Kismet Closes Out Monumental Year with New Single 'Forte'Moore Kismet Closes Out Monumental Year with New Single 'Forte'
December 16, 2022

Rising 18-year-old wunderkind Moore Kismet (they/them) closes out a monumental year with an explosive new single “Forte” – out now via Thrive Music/Virgin Music. The single is Kismet’s latest anthem and is filled to the brim with vibrant synths, crisp percussive hits, and a captivating, diverse sonic soundscape.
Kathleen Shares New Single 'The Longest Year (Live)'Kathleen Shares New Single 'The Longest Year (Live)'
December 16, 2022

In the midst of the global pandemic, she originally recorded this six-song set live in a Los Angeles backyard accompanied by bandmates and collaborators Aaron Liao (bass, backing vocals) and Jay Tibbits (drums, synth bass). The tracklisting notably consists of favorites from her breakthrough Kathleen I EP and the follow-up Kathleen II EP.
Slatt Zy Returns With Cathartic New Single 'Head Gone'Slatt Zy Returns With Cathartic New Single 'Head Gone'
December 16, 2022

Tennessee rapper Slatt Zy returns with the funk-inflected, diaristic flex “Head Gone.” A striking change of pace, the young MC trades in his trademark pain and reflection for something more free-flowing and occasionally even joyous. “Head Gone” follows November’s “Life Is Crazy” and August’s “Problems & Pain.”
share