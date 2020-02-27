Michael Peter Olsen Shares Video For Debut Single 'Mayday'

Michael Peter Olsen has shared a stunning video for his debut single "Mayday" prior to its release tomorrow on Hand Drawn Dracula. The video was created by celebrated fine artist Trudy Elmore.

Watch below!



"Mayday", a first taste from what promises to be a fruitful year for Olsen, is a meditation on loss and rebirth, an ascension through sadness that still submits to an inevitable truth.



The music of Michael Peter Olsen can be understood through its juxtaposing elements-real performance and complete fantasy. Often, he approaches these ideas from emotional perspectives: what one supposes what someone is feeling, what is genuine, what is shared, what isn't shared. Other times, his music explores the relationships between reality, symbols, and society, in particular the symbolism of culture and the media involved in constructing an understanding of shared existence.



"Mayday", along with Michael Peter Olsen's upcoming full-length album, showcases electric cello in ambient, avant-garde influenced compositions and transports the listener through a sound world of electronically altered and acoustic performance. Inspired by a combination of acoustic and pure synthetic sounds, meditations on late 19th-century impressionist harmony, and film scoring, the album promises to build a bridge between new classical and pop music communities.



The imagery of the "Mayday" music video, a collaboration with Elmore, gestures towards the apotheosis of renaissance-inspired beauty. The result is a dense meditation on the temporality of our existence, and the sorrowful victory of death.





