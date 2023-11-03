Michael Des Barres, Kris Rodgers & The Dirty Gems Collaborate on Delaney & Bonnie And Friends' 'Soul Shake'

The single is out now on all streaming platforms.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

Michael Des Barres, Kris Rodgers & The Dirty Gems Collaborate on Delaney & Bonnie And Friends' 'Soul Shake'

Rock n' Roll icon, musician, actor, and Little Steven's Underground Garage radio host Michael Des Barres has teamed up with Portland, ME rockers Kris Rodgers & The Dirty Gems on a new cover of Delaney & Bonnie and Friends' 70's Classic "Soul Shake," out today on Wicked Cool Records.

Des Barres says, "I'm in love with simplicity. I'm also in love with Delaney and Bonnie Bramlett and I'm in love with fantastic, female voices…. Funky rock ‘n' roll, played in a room together. Sweat and smiles.. Our souls need shaking, now more than ever.”

Rodgers adds, "The feeling of a band all together on stage with attitude, raw emotion, just doin' the thang. "Soulshake" is a song I've admired for a long time. Michael has impeccable taste, of course, and we really connected over our love for Soulshake, Delaney and Bonnie, and music with the vibe of a live band sweating it out in a room together. “

Listen to the new single here:



