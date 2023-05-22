Mette Unveils Dynamic Remix Package for 'Mama's Eyes'

The first remix packages for ‘Mama’s Eyes’ is  out now! Stay tuned for the second remix package featuring reworks from Louis La Roche and DJ Smallz out 2nd June. 

METTE has unveiled the first eclectic remix package for her latest single ‘Mama’s Eyes’. Today, the track receives reworks from Jethro Heston, Barry Can’t Swim, and LOSTBOYJAY. On 2nd June, METTE will drop a second remix bundle which will feature reworks from Louis LaRoche and DJ Smallz. 

Jethro Heston is the first to spin his own take on the original, taking the track to deeper levels, creating a euphoric and deep house edit of the original. Next up, rising producer Barry Can’t Swim brings a dose of high energy breakbeats with hefty horn stabs to his remix. Rounding off the first remix package, is Toronto based artist LOSTBOYJAY who adds shuffling drum machine rhythms and a deep bassline to his house flavoured cut, creating an afterhours interpretation to the edit.

On the second remix package, out 2nd June,  Louis La Rouche reveals his 80s inspired rework, tinging his remix with an italo-disco bassline. Last up, DJ Smallz, unveils his Jersey club edit of the original.

The remixes have been making waves amongst the club circuit, garnering key support from heavyweight DJs including Kryder, Don Diablo, Gorgon City, Faithless, Dee Montero, TSHA, Santé, Nic Fanciulli, Oliver Heldens, Claptone, Myd and many more.

Minnesota native METTE is a multi-faceted singer, songwriter dancer and actress who exploded onto the pop cultural landscape as the fearless star in N.E.R.D and Rihanna’s ‘Lemon’ video. METTE’s artistic tool continues to expand with the release of her single ‘Mama’s Eyes’. Produced by Barney Lister (Celeste, Joy Crookes), the single is a euphoric mix of R&B and pop that explores METTE’s relationship with her mother and how it shaped her life, experiences and identity as an artist. 

METTE  was a long standing member of Pharrell’s dance troupe ‘The Baes’ and starred as Justice alongside J Lo in ‘Hustlers’. She recently partnered with Alexander McQueen for their Sprint Runner campaign directed by Grammy Award winner Sophie Muller (see here). She’s already garnered key support from Dazed, BEAT, NME, DIY, Clash, The Line of Best Fit, Notion, PAPER, The Fader, The Guardian and more. 

