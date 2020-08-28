Metallica and San Francisco Symphony Release Album and Film

Metallica and San Francisco Symphony’s sold out September 6 & 8, 2019 S&M2 concerts were ecstatically received by 40,000 fans.

Preceded by its Metallica + San Francisco Symphony versions of "All Within My Hands," "Nothing Else Matters," "Moth Into Flame" and "For Whom The Bell Tolls," Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M2 is at long last available in stores and across digital platforms worldwide.



Metallica and San Francisco Symphony's sold out September 6 & 8, 2019 S&M2 concerts were ecstatically received by 40,000 fans traveling from nearly 70 countries, as well as the national and local media: Rolling Stone raved "the group proved that anything was possible," Variety noted an atmosphere "buzzing with excitement," and Consequence of Sound hailed "a true celebration of Metallica and their musical prowess." The shows were historic on a number of levels: Serving as the grand opening of San Francisco's Chase Center, reuniting the band and Symphony for the first time since the 1999 performances captured on the Grammy-winning S&M album, and featuring the first-ever symphonic renditions of songs from St. Anger, Death Magnetic, Hardwired... to Self-Destruct, and more.



S&M2 is a landmark release in the Metallica catalogue, both sonically and visually. Produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, the S&M2 live album captures more than two and a half hours of Hetfield, Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo joining forces with the nearly 80-strong SF Symphony, legendary Music Director of the orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas, and conductor Edwin Outwater. The concert film is a brand-new edit done by Joe Hutching (Through The Never), with both the audio and visuals taken to the next level from the October 2019 theatrical version that played in over 3,700 cinemas worldwide.



Blackened Recordings has brought S&M2 to life once more in a staggering array of formats: ranging from a digital album on all leading streaming outlets, to 4LP vinyl, 2CD, DVD and Blu-ray versions, to a limited edition color vinyl 4LP + 2CD + Blu-ray Deluxe Box featuring sheet music, guitar picks, poster and more, all the way up to a Metallica.com exclusive Super Deluxe Box, limited to 500 copies, each featuring actual sheet music used by the Symphony during the shows and hand-signed by all four band members (in addition to including everything in the Deluxe Box). With this comprehensive Blackened Recordings release, S&M2 can be fully experienced by others beyond those who squeezed into the Chase Center over those two unforgettable evenings.



See below for track listing and detailed list of configurations, and visit metallica.com/sm2 for further information.



METALLICA & SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY: S&M2



Track Listings:



LP 1 / SIDE ONE

1 The Ecstasy of Gold

2 The Call of Ktulu

3 For Whom the Bell Tolls

LP 1 / SIDE TWO

1 The Day that Never Comes

2 The Memory Remains

3 Confusion

LP 2 / SIDE THREE

1 Moth Into Flame

2 The Outlaw Torn

LP 2 / SIDE FOUR

1 No Leaf Clover

2 Halo on Fire

LP 3 / SIDE FIVE

1 Intro to Scythian Suite

2 Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God and the Dance of the Dark Spirits

3 Intro to The Iron Foundry

4 The Iron Foundry, Opus 19

5 The Unforgiven III

LP 3 / SIDE SIX

1 All Within My Hands

2 (Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth

3 Wherever I May Roam

LP 4 / SIDE SEVEN

1 One

2 Master of Puppets

LP 4 / SIDE EIGHT

1 Nothing Else Matters

2 Enter Sandman



CD 1

1 The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)

2 The Call of Ktulu (Live)

3 For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

4 The Day That Never Comes (Live)

5 The Memory Remains (Live)

6 Confusion (Live)

7 Moth Into Flame (Live)

8 The Outlaw Torn (Live)

9 No Leaf Clover (Live)

10 Halo on Fire (Live)



CD 2

1 Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)

2 Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)

3 Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)

4 The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)

5 The Unforgiven III (Live)

6 All Within My Hands (Live)

7 (Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live)

8 Wherever I May Roam (Live)

9 One (Live)

10 Master of Puppets (Live)

11 Nothing Else Matters (Live)

12 Enter Sandman (Live)



DVD / BLU-RAY

1 Menu (features "Moth Into Flame")

2 Intro (features "Wherever I May Roam" and "All Within My Hands")

3 The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)

4 The Call of Ktulu (Live)

5 For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

6 The Day That Never Comes (Live)

7 The Memory Remains (Live)

8 Confusion (Live)

9 Moth Into Flame (Live)

10 The Outlaw Torn (Live)

11 No Leaf Clover (Live)

12 Halo on Fire (Live)

13 Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)

14 Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)

15 Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)

16 The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)

17 The Unforgiven III (Live)

18 All Within My Hands (Live)

19 (Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live)

20 Wherever I May Roam (Live)

21 One (Live)

22 Master of Puppets (Live)

23 Nothing Else Matters (Live)

23 Enter Sandman (Live)

24 Credits

25 Behind the Scenes: Making of the Show

26 All Within My Hands Promo



DIGITAL FILM

1 Intro (features "Wherever I May Roam" and "All Within My Hands")

2 The Ecstasy of Gold (Live)

3 The Call of Ktulu (Live)

4 For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)

5 The Day That Never Comes (Live)

6 The Memory Remains (Live)

7 Confusion (Live)

8 Moth Into Flame (Live)

9 The Outlaw Torn (Live)

10 No Leaf Clover (Live)

11 Halo on Fire (Live)

12 Intro to Scythian Suite (Live)

13 Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (Live)

14 Intro to The Iron Foundry (Live)

15 The Iron Foundry, Opus 19 (Live)

16 The Unforgiven III (Live)

17 All Within My Hands (Live)

18 (Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth (Live)

19 Wherever I May Roam (Live)

20 One (Live)

21 Master of Puppets (Live)

22 Nothing Else Matters (Live)

23 Enter Sandman (Live)

24 Credits

