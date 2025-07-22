Metal Band Sevendust to Embark on Acoustic Headline Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To celebrate the 21st anniversary of their acoustic album Southside Double-Wide Acoustic Live, Sevendust is hitting the road for a new, intimate tour. The band will play stripped-down versions of their hardest-hitting tracks, deep cuts, and emotional favorites including “Black,” “Beautiful” and “Angel’s Son”.

The tour kicks off on November 14 in Columbia MO and will make stops in Memphis, TN (November 15),Pittsburgh, PA (November 24), Kansas City, MO (December 5), among others, before it wraps on December 12 in San Antonio, TX. Special guest Cory Marks will be opening the tour. Information on tickets for all shows as well as VIP packages can be found here.

Tour Dates

Nov 14 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

Nov 15 - Memphis, TN - Graceland

Nov 16 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

Nov 18 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

Nov 19 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Jack White Theatre

Nov 21 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Nov 22 - Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre

Nov 24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Nov 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Nov 26 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center for The Performing Arts

Nov 28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Nov 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

Nov 30 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Dec 2 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

Dec 3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Dec 5 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Dec 6 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

Dec 7 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

Dec 9 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

Dec 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Dec 11 - Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre

Dec 12 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

About Sevendust:

Since 1994, Sevendust has accumulated global sales of seven million, logged three gold-selling albums, delivered three Top 15 debuts on the Billboard 200, and garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Metal Performance.” 2021 saw them deliver their thirteenth studio masterpiece - Blood & Stone.

The Atlanta quintet—Lajon Witherspoon [lead vocals], Clint Lowery [lead guitar, backing vocals], John Connolly [rhythm guitar, backing vocals], Vince Hornsby [bass], and Morgan Rose [drums]—released their fourteenth full-length Truth Killer in 2023.

Photo Credit: Chuck Brueckmann