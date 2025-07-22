Metal Band Sevendust to Embark on Acoustic Headline Run

The tour kicks off on November 14 in Columbia, MO.
To celebrate the 21st anniversary of their acoustic album Southside Double-Wide Acoustic Live, Sevendust is hitting the road for a new, intimate tour. The band will play stripped-down versions of their hardest-hitting tracks, deep cuts, and emotional favorites including “Black,” “Beautiful” and “Angel’s Son”.
The tour kicks off on November 14 in Columbia MO and will make stops in Memphis, TN (November 15),Pittsburgh, PA (November 24), Kansas City, MO (December 5), among others, before it wraps on December 12 in San Antonio, TX. Special guest Cory Marks will be opening the tour. Information on tickets for all shows as well as VIP packages can be found here.
Nov 14 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note
Nov 15 - Memphis, TN - Graceland
Nov 16 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
Nov 18 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
Nov 19 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Jack White Theatre
Nov 21 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
Nov 22 - Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre
Nov 24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Nov 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Nov 26 - Bloomington, IL - Bloomington Center for The Performing Arts
Nov 28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
Nov 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
Nov 30 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Dec 2 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
Dec 3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
Dec 5 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Dec 6 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
Dec 7 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn
Dec 9 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
Dec 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Dec 11 - Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre
Dec 12 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
Since 1994, Sevendust has accumulated global sales of seven million, logged three gold-selling albums, delivered three Top 15 debuts on the Billboard 200, and garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Metal Performance.” 2021 saw them deliver their thirteenth studio masterpiece - Blood & Stone.
The Atlanta quintet—Lajon Witherspoon [lead vocals], Clint Lowery [lead guitar, backing vocals], John Connolly [rhythm guitar, backing vocals], Vince Hornsby [bass], and Morgan Rose [drums]—released their fourteenth full-length Truth Killer in 2023.
Photo Credit: Chuck Brueckmann
Videos