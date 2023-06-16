Melvin Crispell, III Releases His Second Album 'No Failure'

The album was recorded live at Springcreek Church in Garland, Texas, on October 15, 2022.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 1 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 2 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30

Melvin Crispell, III Releases His Second Album 'No Failure'

GRAMMY®, Dove and Stellar Award-nominated artist Melvin Crispell, III has released his second full-length album, No Failure. The music video for the album’s title track is also out now and made its broadcast premiere on BET Gospel. Recorded live at Springcreek Church in Garland, Texas, on October 15, 2022, Melvin’s album encourages listeners to never give up on their faith even during life’s darkest moments.  

Featuring the album’s first two released singles “Alright,” “God Is,” and the album title track, “No Failure,” the season 9 BET’s “Sunday Best” winner creates a powerful narrative of hope on his latest album, an uplifting 11-track project. As someone who has gone through personal loss, Melvin has come through his experience with perseverance and finding the strength to carry on through his faith. He fuels his latest album’s theme empowering listeners with the reminder that there is no failure in God no matter how hard the situation.  

Following his debut 2020 album I’ve Got a Testimony, Melvin’s new album No Failure showcases a change in his perspective, and his continued evolving style as a singer, songwriter, and producer. Bringing his own riffs and powerhouse vocals to his live album, Melvin is a first-time executive producer and wrote on nearly all of the the album’s 11 songs. On his album’s writing and production, he also collaborated with KJ Scriven, Trinity Anderson, and Maverick City Music’s Chandler Moore, producer D. Jamel Kimbrough, and music director E. Devon Goodwin. 

Melvin says of making No Failure, “I realize now that if I’m dealing with something, I’ve got to trust God. Even if I don’t understand why it’s happening at the time, I know I’ll be stronger at the end because of my testimony. I pray that people already connected with God will be more encouraged and more hopeful, and they will have a new perspective on life. For people who don’t know Jesus at all, I pray they will be moved to inquire about Him and want to learn more.” 

Melvin Crispell, III made his debut as a solo recording artist after winning Season 9 of BET’s “Sunday Best” in 2019. His debut album release I’ve Got a Testimony, garnered GRAMMY, Stellar and Dove Award nominations, and featured his #1 hit single “Wonderful Is Your Name,” which was penned by his late father, renowned gospel composer Melvin Crispell Jr.

In addition to his new album, Melvin recently released a special acoustic performance of “God Is” on the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs “Positive Vibes Only” feature. Next up, Melvin will be performing a show at SOB’s in New York City on June 19th. For more information on the SOB's Soul Sessions A Juneteenth Celebration show.

He will be celebrating his album’s release with a concert in his native Charlotte, North Carolina on July 1st. For more information on his “No Failure-The Live Experience” concert.

Photo credit: Chris Cavanaugh



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rap Phenom Kash Doll Is Ridin on Energetic New Single Photo
Rap Phenom Kash Doll Is 'Ridin'' on Energetic New Single

On the track, a nostalgic R&B loop underlines Kash’s hard-hitting and emotionally-charged bars. Between thumping 808s, sizzling hi-hats, and lively snaps, she unleashes three incendiary verses punctuated by her nimble flow and quotable punchlines. Alternating between deft rapping and dynamic singing, she ponders the ups and downs.

2
Tiko Releases New Single Dont Call Back Featuring Jayden Photo
Tiko Releases New Single 'Don't Call Back' Featuring Jayden

The effervescent track flourishes with dreamy synths as Jayden lets his real vocals shine as he sets boundaries while navigating through heartbreak. Produced by The Ready Set's Jordan Witzigreuter (Lindsey Stirling, AWOLNATION, UPSAHL, The Mowgli's), “Don’t Call Back” is the first single off Tiko's yet-to-be-announced third studio album.

3
Stephen Wilson Jr. Releases Moving Dedication to His Late Father Photo
Stephen Wilson Jr. Releases Moving Dedication to His Late Father

The Southern Indiana-born, Nashville-based artist Stephen Wilson Jr. released new single “Father's Son,” a stirring tribute to his late father soundtracked by delicate strings and sweeping slide guitar. The song is his first new release following his critically-acclaimed debut EP bon aqua, released earlier this year on Big Loud Records. 

4
The Flaming Lips Pink Vinyl Hypnotist EP Available Now Photo
The Flaming Lips' Pink Vinyl 'Hypnotist' EP Available Now

Now, they grace the 32-minute Hypnotist, giving the songs a vinyl release for the very first time. The tracklisting notably boasts the immersive 24-minute sonic head-trip “Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream (Demo),” which unfurls as one of the group’s most epic gems to date.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Neil Young Sets Additional Dates for 'Coastal Tour' With Chris PierceNeil Young Sets Additional Dates for 'Coastal Tour' With Chris Pierce
Maura Weaver Announces Debut Solo AlbumMaura Weaver Announces Debut Solo Album
truTV's TACOMA D Returns for a Fourth Season in JulytruTV's TACOMA D Returns for a Fourth Season in July
Carly Rae Jepsen to Release New 'Shy Boy' Single Next WeekCarly Rae Jepsen to Release New 'Shy Boy' Single Next Week

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET