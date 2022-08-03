Melt Mars Unveil New Single 'Tainted Hearts'

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The single will be followed with their highly-anticipated Tainted Hearts EP.

Aug. 3, 2022  

Melt Mars have just dropped their new single "Tainted Hearts" ahead of their highly anticipated EP!

Hailing from Orange County, California, the adrenalized four-piece are transpiring with fans in the thousands.

Melt Mars are a mesmerizing alt-rock band hailing from Orange County, California. Commencing their musical journey as a solo project back in 2019, Melt Mars now comprises of dreamy vocalist Brian, Darnell (Bass), Eric (Synth), and John (Drums), completing their formation as the adrenalised, alternative rock band that's transpiring with fans in the thousands.

Although their sound is ever-evolving, their newly discovered sweet spot for synths and sampling allows listeners to become enveloped by the rather contrasting worlds of gritty live rock-n-roll and smooth electronic music. Melt Mars transcends barriers, cementing a new wave for the era.

Their latest track "Tainted Hearts", soon to be followed with their highly-anticipated Tainted Hearts EP, presents listeners with their euphonious melodies, gripping guitar and distinct, dreamy drum rhythms throughout.

Exploring themes of infidelity and lustrous love, the band used unorthodox practices with producer Timothy Jones to capture certain emotions in the track. Brian states, "Overall, if you listen to the EP as a whole, you can make out a story of a relationship that is ending. I tend to just gravitate towards that emotion for each song. I really don't have rules for writing."

Reminiscent of bands such as The Strokes and The Smiths, Melt Mars also embrace the psych ethos of Jimi Hendrix to Khruangbin. Having impressively accumulated over 100,000 Spotify streams alone, we're set to see great things from the California four-piece!

Listen to the new single here:



