Mello Music Group's Seba Kaapstad Share Intoxicating Video For DON'T

Ahead of their upcoming album, Thina, out May 17th via Mello Music Group, Seba Kaapstad share their intoxicating new video for "Don't" with The 405. With this track, the group continues to captivate the audience, opening with glistening pianos and a head-bopping slap. Zoe Modiga then unleashes her sky-rattling voice, alternating between near-rapping and time-stopping, levitating multi-octave solos.

The powerful sound that is Seba Kaapstad is one that can only derive from such a diverse group of artists.

Seba Kaapstad is a multi-national neo-soul quartet, comprised of band members, Zoe Modiga, Philip Scheibel (Pheel), Ndumiso Manana, and Sebastian Schuster (Seba). Drawing from their South Africa, Swazi, and German backgrounds, the group creates a soundscape without borders in order to demonstrate the commonalities shared between human beings. Now signed with Mello Music Group, Seba Kaapstad is neo-soul on a world stage.





