Melanie Martinez Announces North American Arena Tour

Multi-Platinum alternative-pop phenom Melanie Martinez has unveiled plans for her most ambitious concert tour to date. The Trilogy Tour will see the evolution of Martinez’s alter ego “Cry Baby” performed live. It will include hits from all three of her Top 10 groundbreaking albums: Cry Baby, K-12, and Portals which have collectively amassed over 14 Billion streams worldwide.

The tour gets underway on May 10, 2024 at Seattle WA’s Climate Pledge Arena and then visits arenas across North America through mid-June. Highlights include such historic venues as Inglewood, CA’s Kia Forum (May 15), New York City’s Madison Square Garden (June 5), and Toronto, ON’s Scotiabank Arena (June 9).

Joining the tour will be special guests Men I Trust, Beach Bunny, and Sofia Isella, on select dates.

Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, November 14 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET, with general ticket sales commencing on Friday, November 17 at 10:00 am local at www.thetrilogytour.com.

Fans can take part in the Melanie Martinez mailing list presale by joining her email list HERE by Sunday, Nov 12 @ 11:59pm ET to receive the presale code to their inbox on Monday, Nov 13.

Martinez is currently traveling the globe on the European leg of her blockbuster PORTALS Tour, continuing tonight in London with a SOLD-OUT show at UK’s famed OVO Arena Wembley and then making stops in Wolverhampton, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, Brussels, Amsterdam, Warsaw, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Paris, Madrid, and Lisbon. Martinez will then bring the tour to Asia and Australia, beginning January 19, 2024, in Tokyo.

The PORTALS Tour – which played to sold-out houses across North America though the summer – celebrates the arrival earlier this year of Martinez’s new album, PORTALS, available now in an expanded deluxe digital edition featuring three additional tracks HERE.

Hailed by Rolling Stone as an “effortlessly inventive, mature record” from “an artist unafraid to start from scratch and tackle complex, difficult ideas,” the album proved Melanie’s highest charting debut on the Billboard 200 upon its March 2023 release, arriving at #2 with 142,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week – Martinez’s third consecutive Billboard 200 Top 10 album debut.

PORTALS further debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Current Alternative Albums,” “Current Pop Albums,” “Top Album Sales,” “Current Album Sales,” “Internet Albums,” “Digital Albums,” and “Top Alternative/Rock Albums” charts, along with a #2 debut on the “Top Vinyl Albums” chart. An instant global sensation, the album proved Martinez’s first #1 album debut in Australia, also landing at #1 in New Zealand, #2 in the UK, #3 in Canada and Ireland, and top 10 chart placements in Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.

PORTALS includes the brand new single, “EVIL,” as well as the hits, “VOID” and “DEATH,” both of which made history as Martinez’s first original songs to debut on the Billboard “Hot 100.” “DEATH” is joined by a cinematic companion video – directed, conceived, and costume designed by Martinez herself – which trended #1 on YouTube’s Trending “Top Music Videos” chart and now boasts over 31M official views.

The song was first teased with a series of eerie clips revealing the rebirth of Martinez’s character “Cry Baby,” quickly sparking a frenzy of theories and garnering over 115M views across all socials. The track and its compelling companion visual earned praise from the likes of Billboard, which raved, “The avant-garde pop auteur creates bold, expansive worlds with each project…While the dramatic five-minute track can be connected to her artistic reawakening, the kinetic drums and electronic elements will also make listeners feel reborn, too.”

Martinez recently partnered with boutique fragrance company Flower Shop Perfumes Co. to launch a new four-fragrance collection, Portals Parfums. With pre-sales launched at 11:00 a.m. on November 1, the direct-to-consumer scents completely sold out late the following evening, in less than 48 hours. Portals Parfums follows Martinez’s wildly successful 2016 debut fragrance, Cry Baby Perfume Milk, which quickly sold out and can now be found only on reseller platforms for up to $2,000 a bottle.

Working with IFF perfumers Natasha Côté, Patty Hidalgo, and Laurent Le Guernec, Martinez was deeply involved in all aspects of development for the new fragrance collection. Much like Cry Baby Perfume Milk, which arrived creatively packaged in a replica vintage baby bottle, Portals Parfums comes in a striking art sculptured bottle at a full one-foot tall, with a many-eyed creature head that opens like a nesting doll to reveal four glass vials inside.

Transporting the wearer to different worlds with just a little spritz, each unique scent is designed to reflect the four classical elements: Water of Intuition, Air of Clarity, Fiery Passion, and Earthy Abundance. Portals Parfums is available as a four-fragrance set, 60 ml total (15 ml each of four scents) in Eau de Parfum spray. Individual refill vials (15 ml) and full-sized bottles (50 ml each) in Eau de Parfum will follow in 2024. The Portals Parfums fragrance collection will serve as a foundation for other Portals products, including a broad collection of scented candles.

MELANIE MARTINEZ THE PORTALS TOUR 2023-2024

NOVEMBER 2023

9 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

10 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Halls Wolverhampton

13 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

14 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

19 – Brussels, Belgium– Forest National

20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

22 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar

23 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

24 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

26 – Paris, France – Zenith Paris - La Villette

28 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

30 – Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno

JANUARY 2024

19 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit

21 – Seoul, South Korea – KBS Arena

23 – Manila, Philippines – World Trade Center Hall A

25 – Singapore, Singapore – Singapore Expo

28 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

30 – Sydney, Australia – Aware Super Theatre

FEBRUARY 2024

2 – Brisbane, Australia - Riverstage

5 - Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

6 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

THE TRILOGY TOUR 2024

(NEWLY ANNOUNCED)

MAY 2024

10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

14 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

17 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

21– Denver, CO – Ball Arena

23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

28 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

31 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

JUNE 2024

1 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

11 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

13 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena