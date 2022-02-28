Megan Thee Stallion & Amazevr Announce 'Enter Thee Hottieverse' VR Concert Tour

Today, AmazeVR and Megan Thee Stallion announced Enter Thee Hottieverse, the first-ever virtual reality concert tour that will take place in 10 cities across the United States between April and July 2022.

Upon purchasing tickets at AmazeVR.com, fans will be able to go to their local movie theater, put on the provided "Hottie Mounted Displays" (VR headsets), settle in, and hang out in the VR Hottieverse lobby before watching Megan. The VR concert performance will feature a multi-song set that moves through a series of environments as well as hot custom wardrobes designed just for the show.

"Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine and I'm glad that we'll be able to make history with this experience," Megan said. "My hotties will get to watch me perform in a completely different and unique way and I appreciate the AmazeVR team for helping me to bring this VR vision to life. I can't wait to see the Hotties show up to the tour."

"We are thrilled to work with Megan to launch AmazeVR's very first VR Concert Tour," says Ernest Lee, Amaze VR co-CEO. "She's an artist who has incredible stage presence and can create iconic moments that will make the most of the VR technology we're developing. If anyone could push the notion of how captivating a VR concert can be, it's Megan."

AmazeVR has spent years reimagining music experiences for VR. Their approach incorporates high-definition, hyper-real 3D live-action capture of mesmerizing artists like Megan, with sophisticated computer-generated worlds that spring to life in VR. It's not a concert film via headset or a cartoonish avatar playing music. It's the perfect balance between reality and imagination fans will love.

To make sure every Hottie has access to a high-quality, shared experience, AmazeVR is working with movie theaters to bring VR to fans, providing everything they need to enjoy this VR concert safely. The AmazeVR staff will uphold the highest preventative standards to ensure the safety of guests and fellow staff members and comply fully with all local COVID regulations. Headsets and the theater will be sanitized thoroughly before and after every showing.

"Not everyone owns a headset, and not everyone can make it to their favorite artist's live show," says Lee. "A VR Concert by AmazeVR opens up the possibilities for fans to encounter artists in a completely new way, while knocking down all the barriers to entry that have made it hard to access the amazing experiences VR can provide."

AmazeVR will be showcasing a preview of the tour next month at SXSW® as an official selection.

Tour Dates

Los Angeles April 5-10

San Francisco April 21-24

Chicago May 5-8

Dallas May 12-15

Houston May 19-22

Atlanta May 26-29

Miami June 2-5

Charlotte June 16-19

Washington DC June 23-26

New York June 30-July 3