May Rio Announces Album 'French Bath'

May Rio, "NYC's Underground It-Girl" (PAPER), announces her forthcoming album, French Bath, out June 16 via Dots Per Inch. Along with the announce, May shares her second single "Aspartame."

She says "I wrote "Aspartame" in one day. It was born out of an important but complicated friendship that I needed to exit. The song has a melancholy, but it's also angry. In the midst of that crossover, I found empowerment. Like I said I wasn't going to take this s anymore, and here I am, not taking it anymore."

The single, co-produced by Tony or Tony, is accompanied by a stunning video directed by Ben Townsend, playing with the idea of being stuck with yourself in a love motel. "Aspartame" follows the release of "Need You Like" which NYLON included in their "Best Songs of the Week."

Photo: Ben Townsend