Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
May Rio Announces Album 'French Bath'

May Rio Announces Album 'French Bath'

The new album will be released on June 16.

Apr. 05, 2023  

May Rio, "NYC's Underground It-Girl" (PAPER), announces her forthcoming album, French Bath, out June 16 via Dots Per Inch. Along with the announce, May shares her second single "Aspartame."

She says "I wrote "Aspartame" in one day. It was born out of an important but complicated friendship that I needed to exit. The song has a melancholy, but it's also angry. In the midst of that crossover, I found empowerment. Like I said I wasn't going to take this s anymore, and here I am, not taking it anymore."

The single, co-produced by Tony or Tony, is accompanied by a stunning video directed by Ben Townsend, playing with the idea of being stuck with yourself in a love motel. "Aspartame" follows the release of "Need You Like" which NYLON included in their "Best Songs of the Week."

Photo: Ben Townsend



Sheléa, Quincy Jones Protege And Dazzling Soul Singer, Returns To Staller Center Th Photo
Sheléa, Quincy Jones' Protege And Dazzling Soul Singer, Returns To Staller Center This April
Relied upon for vocal duties by David Foster, Stevie Wonder, and Quincy Jones, Sheléa had all the range, skill, and technique to carry Aretha Franklin's challenging repertoire,” and now she brings that repertoire and so much more to the Staller Center in an intimate evening on April 22.
Diplo Confirms New Country Project Photo
Diplo Confirms New Country Project
Swamp Savant is the second body of work from Tupelo, MS by way of Daytona, FL native Diplo’s country moniker Thomas Wesley. The release follows 2020’s Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, featuring the six times Platinum single “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen and the Gold-certified “Dance With Me.”
Tainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix’s First Latin Music Competition Photo
Tainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix’s First Latin Music Competition
The eight-episode musical competition series, follows the lives of 12 contestants from Mexico, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States will vie for the chance to secure a record deal with the most innovative and disruptive talent incubators in music NEON16.
Southerland to Release New EP This Month Photo
Southerland to Release New EP This Month
Packaged together with their four most recent singles “Down The Road,” “Underpaid and Overserved,” “Ice Cold Country Music” and “World Without You,” the EP is a complete picture that showcases both their songwriting depth and performance range.  Quite simply - it hits like good country music should.

From This Author - Michael Major


Tim Realbuto Circling Biopic on Hollywood LegendTim Realbuto Circling Biopic on Hollywood Legend
April 5, 2023

After his award-winning success in the Indie films YES and BOBCAT MORETTI (opposite Vivica A. Fox, Taryn Manning, and Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland - set to hit cinemas in June), Tim Realbuto has been tapped to play Hollywood royalty.
All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season TwoAll of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
April 5, 2023

Set in the world of musicals from the '60s and '70s, Schmigadoon season two parodies musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Annie, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd, Sweet Charity, Company, Pippin, Godspell, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and more. Check out a guide to all of the musical theatre references in Schmigadoon! season two!
Interview: Maxwell Whittington-Cooper & Nicholas McDonough Talk Creating New GREASE Characters in RISE OF THE PINK LADIESInterview: Maxwell Whittington-Cooper & Nicholas McDonough Talk Creating New GREASE Characters in RISE OF THE PINK LADIES
April 4, 2023

This Thursday, audiences will return to Rydell High for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, premiering on Paramount Plus. BroadwayWorld sat down with Whittington-Cooper and McDonough ahead of the series to discuss creating new characters in the Grease universe, their favorite days on set, and more. Watch the interview video now!
Diplo Confirms New Country Project 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant'Diplo Confirms New Country Project 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant'
April 4, 2023

Swamp Savant is the second body of work from Tupelo, MS by way of Daytona, FL native Diplo’s country moniker Thomas Wesley. The release follows 2020’s Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, featuring the six times Platinum single “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen and the Gold-certified “Dance With Me.”
Tainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix's First Latin Music Competition Series LA FIRMATainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix's First Latin Music Competition Series LA FIRMA
April 4, 2023

The eight-episode musical competition series, follows the lives of 12 contestants from Mexico, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States will vie for the chance to secure a record deal with the most innovative and disruptive talent incubators in music NEON16.
share