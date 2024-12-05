Max McNown Releases New Single 'Roses & Wolves' Feat. Hailey Whitters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville-based singer-songwriter Max McNown has released the soul soothing single, “Roses and Wolves” featuring country artist Hailey Whitters, from his forthcoming sophomore album Night Diving (out January 24, 2025 via Fugitive Recordings x The Orchard).

The privilege of hindsight helps us accept that relationships don’t always last forever,” says Max McNown. “‘Roses and Wolves’ is written from a place of comfort in the realization that the world will keep spinning and heartbreak is part of life. Hailey Whitters’ beautiful vocals created a unique energy and truly brought this song to life!”

Equally as appreciative, Hailey Whitters shares, “I was so glad Max asked me to sing on this! He’s an incredible artist and I’m so honored he asked me to be a part of such a great song.”

“Roses and Wolves” follows the release of the introspective single “Better Me For You (Brown Eyes),” which boasts earnest lyrics on rising to the occasion for a once-in-a-lifetime love. Both tracks are part of the stunning Night Diving LP, which is McNown’s promising followup to his critically-acclaimed debut album Wandering. Produced by Jamie Kenney (Colbie Caillat, Laci Kaye Booth), Night Diving is a body of work that explores new and daring sonic terrain while fully affirming McNown’s extraordinary capacity to ease the mind and strengthen the soul.

McNown’s latest triumphs include being named Billboard’s Country Rookie of the Month for November following his feature as CMT’s Next Up Now artist of October, when we saw the release of Willfully Blind. The EP landed as the Oregon-born artist made his AmericanaFest debut, and as we saw another major resurgence of his breakout hit single “A Lot More Free” after this TikTok celebrating the track’s one year anniversary went viral (14.8M views and counting). Since the single’s release it has amassed over 80M+ streams, earned McNown a top spot as #1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, peaked at #1 on the iTunes singles chart and #1 on the TikTok Breakthrough USA chart, climbed the Canadian Hot 100 chart, and was placed on Spotify’s Hot Country and Viral 50 global playlists.



At 23, McNown has already been on a storied musical journey. Taking control of his future, overcoming personal challenges, and drawing inspiration from his brother who was bravely fighting cancer, McNown packed his bags and drove from remote Oregon to Southern California. From there, videos of him busking on a pier made an impact online and eventually grew into a legion of supporters on TikTok (currently has 1.9M followers). After attracting interest from major TV talent shows, McNown auditioned for one and then decided it wasn't for him, and gracefully turned them down as he knew he needed to walk his own path.

Earlier this year, McNown earned ample support for his first full-length record, Wandering, which was listed as a top debut album of the year by Whiskey Riff, and lauded by Holler, American Songwriter, People Magazine, and more. He then went on his first tours supporting folk band Briscoe, Australian artist Blake Rose, and opened for major country stars such as Wynonna Judd, plus made his Grand Ole Opry debut.



The rising singer-songwriter’s debut headline tour kicks off in January 2025 and has already sold out stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, and other cities. Next year, he will also be performing at Arizona’s Extra Innings Festival – visit maxmcnown.com for more information.

HEADLINE TOUR DATES - GET TICKETS HERE

January 14 - Voodoo Room at House of Blues - San Diego, CA - SOLD OUT

January 15 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

January 16 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT

January 23 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO - SOLD OUT

January 24 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO - SOLD OUT

January 25 - The State Room - Salt Lake City, UT - SOLD OUT

January 26 - The State Room - Salt Lake City, UT - SOLD OUT

January 28 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR - SOLD OUT

January 29 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR - SOLD OUT

January 30 - Neumos - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

January 31 - Barboza - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

February 5 - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN - SOLD OUT

February 6 - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN - SOLD OUT

February 7 - Schubas - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

February 8 - Schubas - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

February 11 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

February 12 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

February 14 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA - SOLD OUT

February 15 - Asbury Lanes - Asbury, NJ

February 16 - The Atlantis - Washington, DC - SOLD OUT

February 22 - EXIT/IN - Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT

February 23 - EXIT/IN - Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT

March 1 - Extra Innings Festival - Tempe, AZ

March 7 - C2C Festival - Berlin, DE

March 9 - C2C Festival - Rotterdam, NL

March 11 - Kagelbanan - Stockholm, SE

March 12 - Rockefeller Music Hall - Oslo, NO

March 14-16 - C2C Festival - London, ENG

Photo credit: Nate Griffin

Comments