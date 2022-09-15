Mauskovic Dance Band Share Title Track From New LP 'Bukaroo Bank'

Amsterdam-based psychedelic dub post-punk quartet Mauskovic Dance Band have announced their new album Bukaroo Bank, due October 28, 2022 via Swiss label Bongo Joe Records. To ring in the announcement, the band has shared the title track, available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

This Dutch powerhouse has already earned fans the world over for their unique take on post-punk, but on Bukaroo Bank their appeal grows even wider, having added a healthy dose of funk and psychedelic dub à la one of their main inspirations, the legendary Lee "Scratch" Perry.

Via this inspired new sonic expansion and their agile studio workouts, Bukaroo Bank is sure to earn its place atop any discerning record collection. Catch this utterly singular display on tour this month, including a coveted slot at psych-rock haven Desert Daze on October 1. Find the full list of tour dates below.

Amsterdam based Mauskovic Dance Band make madcap music intent on expanding musical universes. Powered by elastic rhythms and some potent dub wizardry, the five-piece are synonymous with flipping global music traditions and creating new, sound-system stylised, synth powered, dance-floor experiments.

Whilst their 2019 debut album on Soundway Records offered a frenetic mix, imbued by the Colombian champeta, Ghanaian highlife and spaced-out disco, their new forthcoming album Buckaroo Bank, set for release on Swiss label Bongo Joe Records, feeds off the industrial sounds of New York City, post punk and early electronic explorers.

At the very center of the project is the dub, the Mauskovic echo chamber, guided by their universal hero Lee "Scratch" Perry and made possible by their studio friend Kasper Frenkel who provided the tools for this new Mauskovic riddim philosophy.

A proper family band (4 of them are related), and fronted by Nico Mauskovic who is also part of Zamrock touring band W.I.T.C.H., the group have released various singles since their debut album including on Berlin label Dekmantel and most recently, on experimental Swiss label Bongo Joe, their perfect home for brand new album Bukaroo Bank.

Listen to the new single here:

Mauskovic Dance Band Tour Dates

Sept 15 - Sultan Room - Brooklyn, NY

Sept 16 - No Fun - Troy, NY

Sept 17 - The Drake - Amherst, MA

Sept 18 - Monkey House - Winooski, VT

Sept 20 - Beachland Tavern - Cleveland, OH

Sept 21 - The Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

Sept 22 - Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI

Sept 24 - FORMAT FESTIVAL - Bentonville, AR

Sept 25 - Rubber Gloves - Denton, TX

Sept 26 - Sahara Lounge - Austin, TX

Sept 28 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

Sept 29 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 1 - Desert Daze - Lake Perris, CA