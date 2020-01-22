Mattiel Announces Additional 2020 Tour Dates

Lauded Atlanta band Mattiel are announcing additional shows for their first run of coast-to-coast American dates since the release of their much acclaimed second album, Satis Factory, out now via ATO Records. The tour kicks off in Houston, Texas on January 23rd and winds its way around the country, taking in Los Angeles, the West Coast, the South, the Midwest, Canada, Chicago, New York City and the East Coast. Tickets on sale now for the first leg, new dates on sale Friday, January 24th @ 10am local time. All dates below.

The last few months have been action packed for the band who first won international praise for their self titled Burger Records' debut in 2017. Championed by Jack White - who took them out on arena shows around the US - the band signed to ATO for the release of Satis Factory. Their dynamic live performances landed them their TV debut, first in the UK on the BBC's prestigious Later...with Jools Holland and then on NBC's Last Call in the U.S, before touring extensively in the UK Europe, on a run that included an impressive three sets - on three different stages - at this summer's Glastonbury Festival. Check out the amazing videos for the album's singles "Millionaire," "Keep The Change," "Je Ne Me Connais Pas" and "Food For Thought."

Catch Mattiel Live:

01/23/20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Upstairs - Tickets

01/24/20 - Dallas, TX - Three Links - Tickets

01/25/20 - Austin, TX - Barracuda - Tickets

01/28/20 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar* - Tickets

01/29/20 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room* - Tickets

01/31/20 - Los Angeles, CA - Bootleg* - Tickets

02/01/20 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord* - Tickets

02/04/20 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir* - Tickets

02/06/20 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret* - Tickets

020/8/20 - Seattle, WA - Sunset* - Tickets

02/11/20 - Boise, ID - Neurolux* - Tickets

02/12/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge* - Tickets

02/15/20 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake* - Tickets

02/18/20 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room - Tickets

02/19/20 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill - Tickets

02/21/20 - Nashville, TN - The High Watt - Tickets

02/22/20 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl - Tickets

03/26/20 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village - Tickets

03/27/20 - Madison, WI - The Winnebago - Tickets

03/28/20 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club - Tickets

03/30/20 - Detroit, MI - Deluxx Fluxx - Tickets

04/01/20 - Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern - Tickets

04/02/20 - Montreal, QC - L'Escogriffe - Tickets

04/03/20 - Allston, MA - Great Scott - Tickets

04/04/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade - Tickets

04/06/20 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's - Tickets

04/08/20 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse - Tickets

04/10/20 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Back Room) - Tickets

*With Calvin Love supporting

Photo Credit: Mattiel Brown





