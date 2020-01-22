Mattiel Announces Additional 2020 Tour Dates
Lauded Atlanta band Mattiel are announcing additional shows for their first run of coast-to-coast American dates since the release of their much acclaimed second album, Satis Factory, out now via ATO Records. The tour kicks off in Houston, Texas on January 23rd and winds its way around the country, taking in Los Angeles, the West Coast, the South, the Midwest, Canada, Chicago, New York City and the East Coast. Tickets on sale now for the first leg, new dates on sale Friday, January 24th @ 10am local time. All dates below.
The last few months have been action packed for the band who first won international praise for their self titled Burger Records' debut in 2017. Championed by Jack White - who took them out on arena shows around the US - the band signed to ATO for the release of Satis Factory. Their dynamic live performances landed them their TV debut, first in the UK on the BBC's prestigious Later...with Jools Holland and then on NBC's Last Call in the U.S, before touring extensively in the UK Europe, on a run that included an impressive three sets - on three different stages - at this summer's Glastonbury Festival. Check out the amazing videos for the album's singles "Millionaire," "Keep The Change," "Je Ne Me Connais Pas" and "Food For Thought."
Catch Mattiel Live:
01/23/20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Upstairs - Tickets
01/24/20 - Dallas, TX - Three Links - Tickets
01/25/20 - Austin, TX - Barracuda - Tickets
01/28/20 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar* - Tickets
01/29/20 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room* - Tickets
01/31/20 - Los Angeles, CA - Bootleg* - Tickets
02/01/20 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord* - Tickets
02/04/20 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir* - Tickets
02/06/20 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret* - Tickets
020/8/20 - Seattle, WA - Sunset* - Tickets
02/11/20 - Boise, ID - Neurolux* - Tickets
02/12/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge* - Tickets
02/15/20 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake* - Tickets
02/18/20 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room - Tickets
02/19/20 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill - Tickets
02/21/20 - Nashville, TN - The High Watt - Tickets
02/22/20 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl - Tickets
03/26/20 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village - Tickets
03/27/20 - Madison, WI - The Winnebago - Tickets
03/28/20 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club - Tickets
03/30/20 - Detroit, MI - Deluxx Fluxx - Tickets
04/01/20 - Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern - Tickets
04/02/20 - Montreal, QC - L'Escogriffe - Tickets
04/03/20 - Allston, MA - Great Scott - Tickets
04/04/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade - Tickets
04/06/20 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's - Tickets
04/08/20 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse - Tickets
04/10/20 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle (Back Room) - Tickets
*With Calvin Love supporting
Photo Credit: Mattiel Brown