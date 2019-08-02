Matter Of Tact Releases 'Those Days' With Music Video

After his single You Don't and his Apollo EP, Brussels based producer Matter Of Tact releases his next track featuring CH, Those Days, out on August 2nd.

"There is quite a long story behind this song. Few years back we decided that it was time to make a first music video. There was this one poppish track I had, and I thought that it would be fun to make something out of it. One good friend of mine started his acting career back then, and he introduced us to lots of different people. We had the luck to meet a complete film crew during that time, and, as you can imagine, things started to get clear. Compared to other songs, we wanted to actually build a whole story that could also be filmed, not just another song. This also meant for me to have specific, yet simple, lyrics that could perform well on this track. As such, I ended up changing the track quite a bit. Time went by, and we faced lots of challenges. However, we finally got a working version of this whole project. From there things went pretty quickly and it was time for a release. "

Matter Of Tact

Stream: https://fanlink.to/tdays

Support Matter Of Tact

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/matteroftact/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/matteroftactmusic/

Spotify: http://sptfy.com/E1U

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/matter-of-tact

Website: http://matteroftact.net/





