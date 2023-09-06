Matt and Kim Kick off Fall Tour This Week

Matt and Kim's long-awaited return to the stage happens this fall on the Matt and Kim Present: The Matt and Kim Tour Featuring Matt and Kim! Known for infectious, beat-driven anthems and explosive live shows, Matt and Kim are hitting the road for the first time in 4 years bringing the party as they play hits and fan favorites from their back catalog.

What was said of the band early on – “Matt Johnson and Kim Schifino have established a hard-won reputation as a raucous live juggernaut” (NPR) – holds true today as they incite non-stop dance parties at every venue they play. And that’s just what they intend to do at every show on their fall 2023 tour.

Of the tour, Matt says, "THIS TOUR IS GONNA BE SO RIDICULOUS! And we mean that in the best way possible! Been putting together every M&K song you’d want to hear and mixing in LOTS of surprises."

Matt and Kim have have sold-out headlining tours across North America and wowed fans around the globe. They won the mtvU Woodie Award for "Best Live Performance", have performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and stole the show at multiple festivals including Bonnaroo, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Bumbershoot, HangOut, Big Day Out, Corona Capital, Pukklepop, Primavera, and Fuji. Matt and Kim's live shows are the stuff of legend. Don't miss out on what might be their last tour for a long time!

MATT AND KIM PRESENT: THE MATT AND KIM TOUR FEATURING MATT AND KIM!*

9/7 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

9/8 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom - SOLD OUT

9/9- Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf - SOLD OUT

9/11 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

9/12 - Austin, TX The Mohawk - SOLD OUT

9/13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

9/15 - St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

9/16 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

9/17 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

9/18 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

9/20 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

9/21 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

9/22 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis - SOLD OUT

9/23 - Baltimore, MC @ MD Rams Head Live!

9/26 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

9/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

9/28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

9/29 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/2 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

10/3 - Chicago, IL @ Metro - SOLD OUT

10/4 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/6 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand At The Complex

10/9 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/10 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/12 - San Francisco, CA @August Hall

10/13 - LA, CA @ The Regent Theater

10/14 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park