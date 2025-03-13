Matt B to Release Dolby Atmos Version of ‘ALKEBULAN II’ and New Short Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off his second GRAMMY® nomination and first win for Best Global Music Album, acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer Matt B continues his meteoric rise with the upcoming Dolby Atmos release of his groundbreaking album ‘ALKEBULAN II’ on March 28. This is also the first GRAMMY® win for the legendary Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, who were collaborators on the project.

Previously nominated in 2022 for Gimme Love in the Best Global Music Performance category, Matt B has solidified his place as a visionary artist who seamlessly blends cultures, sounds, and stories into immersive musical experiences. ALKEBULAN II is a celebration of African heritage, global unity, and artistic innovation, further cementing Matt B’s influence on the international music stage.

‘ALKEBULAN II,’ the second installment of Matt B’s critically acclaimed ALKEBULAN series, has already made waves in the industry, earning Best Song - Short Film at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) for “NO WAHALA”, solidifying Matt B’s reputation as a musical visionary. Recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, the album features an extraordinary lineup, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Nomfundo Khambule, and GRAMMY®-nominated spoken word artist Sekou Andrews, among others.

Fans can soon experience ‘ALKEBULAN II’ like never before with its upcoming Dolby Atmos release on March 28. This immersive format elevates the album’s intricate soundscapes, bringing out every percussive rhythm, layered harmony, and sweeping orchestral movement with breathtaking clarity. Produced by Matt B and Angela V. Benson alongside a global team of collaborators, the Dolby Atmos edition invites listeners into a multi-dimensional world of sound, redefining how music can be experienced. Check out the original version of the album below.

Complementing the album’s powerful themes of unity and cultural heritage is the ‘ALKEBULAN II’ short film, a cinematic masterpiece filmed in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Swakopmund, and Windhoek. Directed by Angela V. Benson with Matt B as co-director, the film visually brings to life the album’s message of resilience, identity, and the power of music to unite.

With upcoming screenings at prestigious film festivals, the short film is set to captivate audiences worldwide, further cementing Matt B’s role as not only a musical trailblazer but also a compelling storyteller and filmmaker.

From topping international charts in Japan and China to his first GRAMMY® win at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Matt B’s journey is one of passion, perseverance, and innovation. With over 20 major awards, including Best Album at the Global Music Awards and recognition as one of the ‘100 Most Influential People in Entertainment’ by Ranks Africa, Matt B continues to shape the future of global music.

As Matt B prepares for this next chapter, fans and music lovers alike can pre-save the Dolby Atmos edition of ‘ALKEBULAN II’ and stay tuned for announcements on the short film’s upcoming screenings. In a time when messages of unity and cultural appreciation are more vital than ever, Matt B’s music is a beacon of hope, celebrating diversity through the universal language of song.

Photo Credit: Emma Tickson

