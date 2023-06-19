Matt B to Release Afrobeats Album 'ALKEBULAN' in July

The album will be out July 28th via Vitae Records.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

GRAMMY-nominated artist Matt B has announced the release of his forthcoming Afrobeats album ALKEBULAN (pronounced al-kee-boulan), out July 28th via Vitae Records.

Well over three years in the making, the project is a culturally rich music experience finding Matt on a search for identity and reconnection with his culture. Paying homage to his African ancestry, the album is titled after the ancient name of the Motherland as it encompasses his journey as he rediscovered his purpose and love for music while balancing his personal life and family dynamics.

“This album is a shift, a complete reset. It is something I have never done before creatively. What started as a simple idea for an EP during the pandemic, slowly evolved into an album that allowed me the opportunity to reconnect with my ancestral roots and tell that story through my art,” Matt shares on ALKEBULAN. “I recorded 30 songs for this album, of which 10 records made the final cut and I am incredibly proud of what has been created. It is an ode to Africa, a celebration of homecoming, and a nod to the ancestors.”

On the recording process, Matt adds, “We collaborated with some of the most gifted producers, artists, musicians, songwriters, and videographers from throughout the continent in hopes to shine a light on their brilliance. We also brought in a handful of the world’s most renowned, premier musicians and engineers to help breathe life into my vision. ALKEBULAN is a gift to Africa—my true home—and my people.

My hope is that this album will serve as a bridge of unity between my people here in America and those throughout the diaspora. Moreover, I pray it inspires African Americans to learn more about their ancestry and encourages them to return home and visit the Motherland.”

The 10-track LP celebrates Matt’s homecoming as he further taps into the Afrobeats soundscape he has so brilliantly captured with his previous releases. Opening a pathway to reconnect with his roots, ALKEBULAN features various African-based artists including Ugandan superstar Eddy Kenzo on a reimagined version of their GRAMMY nominated hit “Gimme Love,” as well as collaborations with Ugaboys, Motswana Mo Erongo, and The Unveiled. Full track listing below.

Earlier this year, Matt and his wife, manager, and producer Angela Benson began bringing the project to life as the two wore custom outfits by Jesse J Collections, channeling the energy and presence of their ancestors who once reigned as kings and queens of Africa, sharing its importance and beauty with the new generation.

Taking the red carpet by storm, Matt was named one of the best dressed men by Esquire and the pair received praise from various media including Vogue, Washington Post, Entertainment Tonight, iHeart, and Harper’s Bazaar Australia among others for their royal attire. 

Known for his romantically-driven R&B music, Matt B has cemented himself as a bona fide talent and a force to be reckoned with. The Chicago native and Los Angeles-based songsmith has built a worldwide fanbase with his chart-topping singles and albums including his 2014 international debut, Love & War, and sophomore album, DIVE.

Both releases went #1 on the iTunes R&B Charts and were later followed by his 2018 EP, RISE, produced by GRAMMY-Award Winner Bryan-Michael Cox (Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige). In 2021, he released his debut US album, EDEN, which featured production from Cox as well as Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna) and landed in the Top 40 on Billboard’s R&B Albums, Digital Albums, Heatseekers, and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Charts.

Since then, Matt B has released a string of eclectic singles including GRAMMY-nominated hit “Gimme Love” featuring Eddy Kenzo which debuted in the Top 50 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart and garnered media support from the likes of SPIN, 1883 Magazine, Rolling Out, Singersroom, and more.

There’s much more to come from Matt B in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!

Photo Credit: Angela Benson



