Matias And The Canyons Releases Second Single

Matias and the Canyons has released a new track titled Heard It on the Records. The track follows the first single Echoes of the Canyon released in November 2019. Matias and the Canyons are based in Finland and started in 2019 after Matias Haavisto, aka Herman from Steve 'n' Seagulls, put together a bunch of songs and went to a rehearsal room with three talented musicians from Southern Finland. Soon after, they headed to Magnusborg studios in Porvoo to record the full album that will be released in spring 2020. The second single track Heard It on the Records goes back to Haavisto's childhood and the first records he listened to.

Listen below!

"This song reminds me of listening to my parents' quite narrow yet extensive LP collection, including records from bands and artists like Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles and Chris Isaak. I wrote the first version of Heard It on the Records for the Rivers of Mars - the band I used to play in around ten years ago. The song was never released, so I decided to make a new demo, stripped down to vocals and acoustic guitar, that sounded a lot folkier than the original demo I recorded in 2010. From 2018, I became more eager to write songs in English and had finished some songs that I forwarded to a producer. Heard It on the Records sounded like one of the strongest songs for the upcoming Matias and the Canyons album. After taking a folkier approach to the song we felt like leaning towards the first version played on electric guitars, bass and drums. I think it is a good mixture of the two worlds, although the song remains a 'from me to you' kind of recording - no matter how you play it", Haavisto says.

Matias and the Canyons debut album will be out in May 2020.





