Matchbox Twenty to Launch 30th Anniversary Tour May 15

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Matchbox Twenty announced their 30th Anniversary Tour, an extensive North American run celebrating three decades of music throughout the band's career. Promoted by Live Nation, the 52-date tour kicks off on May 15 at Coca-Cola Amphitheater in Birmingham, AL and will bring Matchbox Twenty to amphitheaters and arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Moody Center in Austin, TX, RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto, ON, and more.

The All-American Rejects, The Wallflowers, David Gray, O.A.R., Matt Nathanson, and The Lucky will join the band as special guests on select dates. The tour is the centerpiece of a yearlong anniversary celebration that began with an intimate, one-night-only performance at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, where the band played songs from their landmark debut Yourself or Someone Like You, alongside other fan favorites. The celebration continues when Matchbox Twenty perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Just ahead of the tour, Matchbox Twenty will perform at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA on Sunday, April 25.

Matchbox Twenty's Artist Presale starts Tuesday, October 20 at 5pm local time. All fans can sign up for access presale tickets on their tour dates page.

Tickets will also be available starting with the Reserved by Spotify presale on Tuesday, October 20 at 10AM local time for eligible Spotify Premium top fans purchasing tickets in Ticketmaster venues. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, October 23 at 10am local time at www.matchboxtwenty.com.

Released in 1996, Yourself or Someone Like You introduced Matchbox Twenty (Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook) to the world and launched a career that has now spanned three decades. Featuring smash hit singles '3AM,' 'Push,' 'Real World,' 'Back 2 Good,' 'Long Day' and more, the diamond-certified, 12x-platinum album became one of the defining rock records of the era and established the band as a fixture of pop culture.

In the 30 years since, Matchbox Twenty have built a catalog of hits including 'Bent,' 'If You're Gone,' 'Unwell,' 'How Far We've Come,' 'She's So Mean' and more. The band have sold more than 40 million records worldwide, topped charts, garnered multiple GRAMMY Award nominations, and played to millions of fans across arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums on multiple continents.

Matchbox Twenty 2027 Tour Dates - Tickets on sale Friday, October 23

April 25 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival # (on sale now)

May 15 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater*

May 16 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater*

May 18 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

May 20 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater*

May 22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

May 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+

May 27 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater+

May 29 - Spokane, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest+

May 30 - Vancouver, BC - Freedom Mobile Arch+

June 2 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre+

June 4 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater+

June 5 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater+

June 8 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre+>

June 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl+>

June 11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace+>

June 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre+

June 13 - Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater+

June 16 - Austin, TX - Moody Center+

June 18 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion+

June 19 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion+

June 20 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP+

June 23 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater+

June 25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre+

June 26 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre+

June 27 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

June 30 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live+

July 2 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion+

July 3 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater+

July 7 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake=

July 8 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center=

July 10 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center=

July 11 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion=

July 13 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater=

July 14 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront=

July 16 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion=

July 17 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann=

July 18 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater=

July 20 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Albany Med Health System at SPAC=

July 21 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre=

July 23 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre=

July 24 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre=

July 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Venue TBA=

July 28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center=

July 30 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove=

July 31 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater=

August 1 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater=

August 4 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater~

August 5 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater~

August 7 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium~

August 8 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek~

August 11 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center^

August 12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater^

*with The All-American Rejects

+with The Wallflowers

=with David Gray

~with O.A.R.

^with Matt Nathanson

>with The Lucky

# Non Live Nation Date

Photo Credit: Jen Rosenstein



Photo Credit: Jen Rosenstein

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