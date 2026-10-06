SIMPLE PLAN to Bring 'BIGGER THAN YOU THINK' Tour to Canada in 2027

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Simple Plan are extending their global 'Bigger Than You Think!' tour, announcing new 2027 dates that mark their first Canadian headlining tour in 10 years. Produced by Live Nation Canada, the 14-date run will bring the band's live show to fans across the country, with Yellowcard, Bowling for Soup and Marianas Trench joining as special guests.

The Canadian dates extend Simple Plan's 2026 global touring schedule, with the band performing throughout the U.S., UK, Europe, Asia and Australia as part of its ongoing 25th-anniversary celebration that saw the band sell out arena shows from New York to Paris to London to Manila. Their most recent Canadian headlining show at Toronto's RBC Amphitheatre this past August was an instant sellout, setting the stage for this homecoming.

Fans can look forward to a journey through Simple Plan's catalogue, featuring the sing-along anthems and crowd favourites that have connected with generations of fans—including I'm Just a Kid, Welcome to My Life, Summer Paradise, What's New Scooby-Doo? and Perfect.

'We are so excited to bring our 'Bigger Than You Think!' Headline Tour back home to Canada! It's been more than 10 years since the last time we did a proper cross-Canadian tour in our home and native land and we absolutely cannot wait for these shows! We're also thrilled to bring our friends Yellowcard and Bowling for Soup along for the ride (they have no idea how cold it's gonna get!). And for Vancouver and Victoria, we're especially excited to have B.C.'s own Marianas Trench joining us for two very special shows!' says the band, continuing, 'The fact that we have the privilege to play all the biggest arenas across the country more than 25 years into our career is something we'll never take for granted. We're incredibly grateful to all our amazing Canadian fans for their love and support over all these years. We can't wait to finally play for all of you again and put on the best and biggest show we've ever done here at home! It's gonna be a blast!'

1.26 - Victoria - BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre^

1.27 - Vancouver - BC - Rogers Arena^

1.29 - Edmonton - AB - Rogers Place*

1.31 - Calgary - AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*

2.1 - Saskatoon - SK - SaskTel Centre*

2.2 - Winnipeg - MB - Canada Life Centre*

2.5 - Toronto - ON - Scotiabank Arena*

2.6 - Kitchener - ON - The Aud*

2.7 - London - ON - Canada Life Place*

2.9 - Kingston - ON - Slush Puppie Place*

2.11 - Ottawa - ON - Canadian Tire Centre*

2.12 - Montreal - QC - Bell Centre*

2.14 - Moncton - NB - Avenir Centre*

2.16 - Halifax - NS - Scotiabank Centre*

^with Marianas Trench and Bowling For Soup

*with Yellowcard and Bowling For Soup

Tickets

Tickets will be available starting with artist and AMEX presales beginning Tuesday, October 6 at 12:00pm local time. American Express Card Members in Canada can purchase tickets before the general public at ticketmaster.com. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, October 9 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

Simple Plan will donate $1 from each ticket sold on this tour to the Simple Plan Foundation. Established in 2005, the Simple Plan Foundation focuses on helping young people in need and showcasing the power of music as a tool to find purpose and direction in life. Since its inception, the Simple Plan Foundation has donated over $3M in Canada and around the world to nurturing younger artists following in their pop-punk footsteps.

About Simple Plan

For more than two decades, Simple Plan has been one of the most culturally and commercially successful bands in rock. Their multi-platinum 2002 debut album, No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls bore the smash singles 'I'd Do Anything,' 'I'm Just A Kid,' 'Addicted' and 'Perfect,' while subsequent hits 'Welcome To My Life,' 'Summer Paradise,' 'Untitled (How Could This Happen To Me?),' 'Shut Up!' and 'What's New Scooby-Doo?' have cemented their legacy as pop-punk legends. In all, the Montreal-formed quartet has sold over 10 million albums worldwide, captivated the main stages of the Vans Warped Tour and When We Were Young, performed at the 2010 Winter Olympics and with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, sold out shows around the world and raised more than $3 million through the Simple Plan Foundation. Their videos have garnered more than a billion YouTube views, while their social media presence has driven another billion views on the viral #ImJustAKid Challenge alongside videos from *NSYNC, the cast of Friends, Hilary Duff, and Venus and Serena Williams. Last year, they celebrated their 25th anniversary with their biggest year yet, anchored by a career-spanning documentary on Amazon Prime Video, worldwide amphitheater and arena tours with Avril Lavigne and The Offspring and their most ambitious headlining trek in 20 years, the Bigger Than You Think! Tour.

About Yellowcard

Yellowcard meant it when they said goodbye. The lights dimmed on one of the most beloved pop-punk and alt-rock bands of the 2000s with intention and authenticity. Wrapping things up with a farewell tour, Yellowcard exited the 'right' way, with grace, appreciation, and finality. But the story wasn't complete. Legacy cracked the door. Healing blew it wide open. Riding a resurgence that saw the global Ocean Avenue 20th anniversary tour featured in Forbes and a reconciliation that put all four members at peace with their legacy and each other, Yellowcard just made the most ambitious and emotionally resonant record of their career. Better Days, the band's first album in nearly a decade, was produced by blink-182's Travis Barker, who also played drums on every track. Better Days is an unflinching reflection on gratitude, forgiveness, perspective, and purpose. Once ubiquitous on MTV and the Billboard Hot 100, the Vans Warped Tour veterans, whose first two albums produced double-platinum and gold title tracks, sound fully recharged and revitalized in 2025. William Ryan Key, Sean Mackin, Ryan Mendez, and Josh Portman have never sounded stronger. Their first release with Better Noise Music, Better Days is Yellowcard's testimony that healing is a process, growth is nonlinear, and sometimes the best chapter opens after the supposed ending.

About Marianas Trench

Since their 2006 debut, Canadian band Marianas Trench have consistently raised the musical bar both in the studio and via their live shows around the globe. Amongst their many accomplishments, the band has two certified triple-platinum records, one platinum record, a certified gold-selling record, triple-platinum digital singles, multiple awards including a JUNO Award for Group of the Year and chart-topping radio hits including 'Stutter,' 'Fallout,' and 'Who Do You Love.' Marianas Trench's latest album Haven was released in August of 2024. Following the release, the band embarked on a sold-out Canadian tour from coast to coast. This year they will bring their Force of Nature Tour to markets in Canada, Australia, and the United States.

About Bowling For Soup

Bowling For Soup have spent the last 30 years proving they're one of the most fun, engaging, and downright entertaining live bands in pop punk. Formed in Wichita Falls, TX, in 1994 and later relocating to Denton, BFS built their career on infectious anthems like 'Girl All The Bad Guys Want,' '1985,' and 'High School Never Ends,' along with theme songs for Jimmy Neutron and Phineas and Ferb. Their mix of massive singalongs, off-the-cuff comedy, and undeniable energy has made them a fan favorite across multiple generations, with parents now bringing their kids to join the party. In 2024, they marked their 30th anniversary with sold-out tours across the U.S., U.K., and Australia, celebrating 20 years of A Hangover You Don't Deserve. Though longtime guitarist Chris Burney retired in early 2025, Jaret Reddick, Gary Wiseman, and Rob Felicetti continue to bring their signature chaos to the stage, headlining Wembley Arena in December 2025.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 12 Hrs 18 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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