Photos: Sydnie Christmas Releases Second Album THE ARTIST

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Singer songwriter, theatre star and Britain's Got Talent alumni Sydnie Christmas has released her second album, The Artist, through Westway Music, following the release of singles 'Run,' 'Lean On You' and 'Spirit.'

Following her Britain's Got Talent win in 2024, her performance as Cruella de Vil on the West End, and her debut album My Way, Christmas now enters a new chapter with a self-written record. Co-written by Christmas on all but one track, the album serves as a musical diary, reflecting on her life and the highs and lows of her career in the music and theatre industries.

Talking about the new album, Christmas said: 'Writing and releasing my first album feels completely surreal. These songs are the most honest I've ever been, each one inspired by real moments that have shaped me – the highs, the heartbreaks, the lessons, the people I love and the times I questioned everything. Creating this record felt like opening my diary and sharing my heart with the world, and I've never felt so proud, excited and vulnerable all at once.

I hope these songs become whatever listeners need them to be. If they bring comfort, strength, courage or simply remind people that they're not alone, then they've done exactly what they were meant to do. Writing this album helped me heal and I hope that, somewhere along the way, it helps others too. This is my heart, my story, my album and I can't wait for people to hear it.'

Ash Howes, Producer and Co-writer of The Artist (Ellie Goulding, One Direction, Little Mix and Kylie Minogue) shared 'I was blown away by Sydnie's voice and creativity from our very first day in the studio. It's been an absolute joy helping bring Sydnie's musical vision to life and make this very special album.'

Neil O'Brien, Managing Director of Westway Music, also said 'I am incredibly excited to welcome the release of Sydnie's second album on Westway. It was a brave move to record a collection of entirely new and original songs and I believe what has been created is truly world class. Every song has been crafted and developed over the last twelve months and not only demonstrates Sydnie's incredible voice - it now showcases her great songwriting skill.'

It's been a busy 2026 so far for Christmas, who recently completed her solo U.S tour, with shows in New York and Philadelphia, and also performed at The David Foster Foundation's 40th Anniversary Celebration in Canada, alongside artists such as CeeLo Green, Loren Allred and Josh Groban. Sydnie Christmas: Live in London will become available to PBS stations from November 28th.

Christmas also performed at this year's Invictus Games Spirit Awards where she met Prince Harry for a second time.

The Artist Tracklist

Run

For The Last Time

Wrote Your Name

Run To You (Mum)

Spirit

Leap Into Nowhere

Let My Song Live On

Pressure

I Can Defy

Ready For It

Lean On You

I'll Be Alright

I Want It All (With You)

About Sydnie Christmas

Sydnie Christmas first captured the nation's attention with her performances and victory on the 2024 series of Britain's Got Talent. Since then, she has established herself as one of the world's exciting new vocal talents.

Her debut album, My Way, reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts in both the UK and the United States, followed by a sold-out UK tour, culminating in a headline performance at London's Adelphi Theatre. That concert was recorded for American television network PBS, introducing Christmas to audiences across the United States ahead of an extensive North American expansion.

She has performed for Their Majesties the King and Queen at the Royal Albert Hall and made her US debut at the Hollywood Bowl, appearing at 16-time Grammy Award winner David Foster's birthday celebration. The performance led to two further sold-out headline concerts in New York.

Following a personal invitation from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Christmas recorded and released Starlight Express, before making her West End acting debut as Cruella De Vil in 101 Dalmatians. She subsequently starred in the West End premiere of Oscar-winning lyricist Don Black's musical revue From the Heart at London's Fortune Theatre.

Away from the stage, Christmas has also become a television personality, presenting features for This Morning and The One Show, and was honoured with the Outstanding New ITV Talent award at the 2025 Variety Club Showbusiness Awards.

Most recently, Christmas returned to Britain's Got Talent to perform with The Great Ormond Street Hospital Choir during the live semi-finals. She has also announced headline concerts in New York and Philadelphia and appeared at the David Foster Foundation's 40th Anniversary Celebration in Canada.

About Westway Music

Westway Music was established in 2021 and is now a UK label specialising in releasing music by artists and projects with an emphasis on musical theatre. It has so far released more than twenty albums and films, and The Artist is the label's first all original commissioned music release.











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