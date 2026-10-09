Offset and Don Toliver Release JODECI-Sampling Single 'Every Night'

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GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta superstar Offset is back with the neon-lit single 'Every Night' featuring Houston hitmaker Don Toliver. The passionate track inventively samples Jodeci's 1995 classic 'Freek'n You,' and arrives alongside the announcement of Offset's next album, GMFU, out October 23 on Motown Records.

Produced by Jaasu (Don Toliver, Yeat, Vict0ny), 'Every Night' laces its iconically lustful source material with distorted synths and rumbling drums, creating a louche soundtrack ripe for delirious come-ons and gritty balladry. 'Thinkin' 'bout you all day and all night, got no sleep / I could spice your life up,' Offset promises with an audible grin. Toliver then crashes onto the track to serve up his own dizzy desires before the Atlanta icon floats back in with his own rendition of the Jodeci chorus. The delightfully grungy track is full of the confidence and chops Offset's become known for over the years.

About Offset

After helping define 2010s trap music with somersaulting triplet flows, addictive lingo, and indelible anthems, the GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum superstar born Kiari Cephus has continued penetrating the worlds of rap, fashion, and pop culture, flaunting a rare combination of inborn showmanship, impeccable taste, verbal aggressive, and disarming sincerity. With the mighty Migos catalog under his belt, he began his solo journey with the deeply personal, Gold-certified Father of Four (2019). He leveled up again with 2023's Set It Off before expanding his vision with KIARI — a self-titled album that thrillingly walks the crossroads between block-boy instinct and grown-man wisdom over production fit for arenas. He previewed the project with 'Bodies,' a J.I.D-assisted scorcher that returned Offset to the Billboard Hot 100 and earned praise from fans and critics alike. Alongside major collaborations including his Diamond-certified Tyga team-up 'Taste,' Offset has amassed more than 2 billion solo streams in the U.S. alone. He's also left his mark on fashion runways (Balenciaga, Jeremy Scott) and film/TV (Atlanta, NCIS, Baby Shark's Big Movie). On the horizon Offset gears up to release his new album GMFU.

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