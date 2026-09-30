U2 and Third Man Records Release Exclusive CARNAVAL DE LUZ Vinyl Edition

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U2 and Third Man Records have joined forces for a special independent record store edition of Carnaval De Luz, U2's new album, arriving November 13, 2026.

With creative direction by Gavin Friday and art direction and design by Shaughn McGrath, alongside The Third Man team, this special edition of Carnaval De Luz was created specifically for independent music retail. Created with the distinctive Third Man Records colors, this yellow vinyl pressing, with yellow and black packaging, gives independent record stores a unique edition of the album for fans and collectors. Pre-order this limited-edition vinyl here.

For U2, the album marks an extraordinary milestone. In 1976, four teenagers came together on the Northside of Dublin and began making music. Fifty years later, Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. are marking their 50th anniversary with new music.

About U2

Formed on the Northside of Dublin in 1976, U2 has toured the globe countless times, released 15 studio albums, sold 175 million albums and won numerous awards, including 22 Grammys and Amnesty International's Ambassador of Conscience award. U2 were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 and have twice been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song: in 2003 for 'The Hands That Built America' for Gangs of New York, and in 2014 for 'Ordinary Love' for Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. U2's fourteenth studio album Songs Of Experience – the companion release to 2014's Songs Of Innocence - was released in December 2017 debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200, setting U2 apart as the only band in history to have topped the chart in four successive decades.

In 2018, U2 hit the road with the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour, an arena production which saw the band continue to push the creative boundaries of technology and engineering. And following 2017's acclaimed stadium run with The Joshua Tree Tour - the record-breaking smash hit tour celebrating the band's seminal 1987 album The Joshua Tree – The Joshua Tree Tour took U2 to New Zealand, Australia, and Japan, as well as bring 'the biggest band in the world' (The Guardian) to Singapore, Seoul, Manila, and Mumbai for the very first time. In November 2019, the band released a track in collaboration with A.R. Rahman titled 'Ahimsa,' which was performed live at Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Stadium. In 2020, SiriusXM and U2 announced the launch of U2 X-Radio, a complete immersion into the work and influences of the band from the Northside of Dublin, all curated by U2. Songs Of Surrender – a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band's catalogue, re-recorded and reimagined for 2023 in sessions spanning the last two years – was released on March 17, 2023, topping the album charts around the world, including the UK and Ireland.

Acknowledged as one of the best live acts in the world, U2 have always – since their earliest days, including the industry-defining ZOO TV Tour which broke the mold in 1991 - consistently pushed the boundaries of live performance, with ground-breaking stage shows that embrace the latest in technology and innovation most recently with U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere which lit up Las Vegas for a critically-acclaimed 40-date run to launch the world's most state-of-the-art venue, Sphere. This ambitious creative project from the band, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere saw U2 work once again with longtime creative collaborator and show director Willie Williams, as well as artists including Es Devlin, John Gerrard, and Marco Brambilla. A brand-new track titled 'Atomic City,' produced by Jacknife Lee and Steve Lillywhite, was released on September 29, 2023 ahead of the Las Vegas shows at Sphere. The band marked the 20th anniversary of their critically-acclaimed eight-time Grammy-winning album How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb with the release of a shadow album titled How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb (2024), which includes new, unreleased songs discovered in the archive of the original album recording sessions, including the tracks 'Country Mile' and 'Luckiest Man In The World.'

Days Of Ash, a brand new standalone 6-track EP was released on Ash Wednesday, February 18 2026, a self-contained collection of five new songs and a poem – 'American Obituary,' 'The Tears Of Things,' 'Song Of The Future,' 'Wildpeace,' 'One Life At A Time,' and 'Yours Eternally' (ft. Ed SHeeran & Taras Topolia) – which came as an immediate response to current events and inspired by the many extraordinary and courageous people fighting on the frontlines of freedom. A second, separate standalone 6-track EP titled Easter Lily was released on Good Friday, a much more reflective set of songs emerging from a more personal, private place that some may retreat to in such times – exploring themes of friendship, loss, hope, and ultimately, renewal.

Carnaval De Luz - the sixteenth studio album from U2 and the first album of new material from the band in nine years - will be released on November 13th, 2026, on Interscope Records.

www.U2.com

About Third Man Records

Third Man Records was originally founded by Jack White in Detroit, MI in 2001. In March of 2009, a physical location was established in Nashville, TN. Third Man Records in its current state contains a record store, record label offices, photo studio, dark room, and live venue with an analog recording booth. TMR now has three locations, with its latest addition in London. Almost all of the label's records are recorded, printed, and pressed in Detroit, MI, and produced by Jack White. In this way, TMR strives to bring a spontaneous, tangible aesthetic back into the record business.

thirdmanrecords.com

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 11 Hrs 01 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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