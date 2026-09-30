AJ McLean to Extend THE BETTER MAN TOUR Into February

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Multi-platinum recording artist Alexander James McLean has announced a new round of dates for The Better Man Tour, extending his first North American solo tour into February 2027. The newly announced run kicks off January 12 at Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy, CA and will bring the tour through the Pacific Northwest & the South before returning to California to wrap up this leg in San Diego at the House of Blues on February 5th. Full schedule below, with pre-sales starting tomorrow and all ticket sales starting Friday at ajmclean.com.

The new dates follow the previously announced fall leg of The Better Man Tour, which kicks off this October and brings McLean's latest music to audiences across the country, while celebrating the music and moments that have defined his career.

'I'm just really excited to get out there and do this,' says McLean. 'We've been putting a lot into this show and it's going to be a really fun one. New music, a full band, some songs people definitely know and probably a few surprises. The fact that we're already adding more dates is amazing. I'm just ready to get on the road and see everybody.'

The expanded tour comes as McLean prepares for the release of his newly announced LP, 'Sex, Love & Music', arriving Black Friday, November 27, 2026. The album's first single, 'Into Your Heart,' is out now alongside its official music video.

Following the release of his debut solo album 'My Name Is Alexander James' earlier this year, McLean continues to step forward as AJ McLean is Alexander James, embracing a new creative chapter rooted in artistic freedom and a body of work that continues to evolve.

Newly Announced Better Man Tour Dates

January 12, 2027 / Grand Theatre Center for the Arts / Tracy, CA

January 13, 2027 / August Hall / San Francisco, CA

January 14, 2027 / Ace of Spades / Sacramento, CA

January 17, 2027 / Angel of the Winds Casino Resort / Arlington, WA

January 18, 2027 / Alberta Rose Theatre / Portland, OR

January 20, 2027 / Cargo Concert Hall / Reno, NV

January 21, 2027 / Treefort Music Hall / Boise, ID

January 23, 2027 / Prairie Knights Casino & Resort / Fort Yates, ND

January 25, 2027 / Wooly's / Des Moines, IA

January 27, 2027 / Star Pavilion at Ameristar Casino Hotel / Kansas City, MO

January 28, 2027 / The Sovereign / St. Louis, MO

January 29, 2027 / Satellite Music Hall / Memphis, TN

January 31, 2027 / House of Blues / New Orleans, LA

February 4, 2027 / The Fonda Theatre / Los Angeles, CA

February 5, 2027 / House of Blues / San Diego, CA

Previously Announced Fall Run

October 19, 2026 / Brooklyn Bowl / Brooklyn, NY

October 21, 2026 / Historic Park Theatre / Cranston, RI

October 24, 2026 / The Wellmont Theater / Montclair, NJ

October 25, 2026 / The Paramount / Huntington, NY

October 26, 2026 / The Underground / Charlotte, NC

November 3, 2026 / Royale / Boston, MA

November 4, 2026 / Nashua Center for the Arts / Nashua, NH

November 6, 2026 / Hard Rock Hotel & Casino / Atlantic City, NJ

November 7, 2026 / Jergel's Rhythm Grille / Warrendale, PA

November 8, 2026 / Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel / Detroit, MI

November 10, 2026 / First Avenue / Minneapolis, MN

November 11, 2026 / North Shore Center for the Performing Arts / Skokie, IL

November 13, 2026 / Clowes Memorial Hall / Indianapolis, IN

November 14, 2026 / House of Blues / Cleveland, OH

November 15, 2026 / Louisville Palace Theatre / Louisville, KY

November 17, 2026 / Memorial Hall OTR / Cincinnati, OH

November 18, 2026 / Buckhead Theatre / Atlanta, GA

November 19, 2026 / Category 10 / Nashville, TN

November 22, 2026 / The Plaza Live / Orlando, FL

November 23, 2026 / Ruth Eckerd Hall / Clearwater, FL

November 24, 2026 / Revolution Live / Fort Lauderdale, FL

November 28, 2026 / Tannahill's Music Hall / Fort Worth, TX

November 29, 2026 / House of Blues / Houston, TX

November 30, 2026 / Aztec Theatre / San Antonio, TX

December 2, 2026 / Gothic Theatre / Englewood, CO

December 4, 2026 / The Complex / Salt Lake City, UT

December 5, 2026 / Fox Tucson Theatre / Tucson, AZ

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