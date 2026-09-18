Knox to Release 'Better Than Me' Single; World Tour Starting October 9th
The track, shot in Knox's hometown of New Carlisle, Ohio, features the singer and friends in a backyard jam session.
Acclaimed Ohio alternative singer, songwriter, and phenomenon Knox returns with his defiant new single and official music video, 'Better Than Me,' available now via Atlantic Records.
A bold anthem about realizing your partner has taken your love for granted, 'Better Than Me' challenges an ex to step away and try to find someone better – all while knowing they'll eventually realize what they've lost. The track is accompanied by a warm, feel-good official music video shot in Knox's hometown of New Carlisle, Ohio, featuring Knox and his friends having a backyard jam session.
'Better Than Me' follows the release of Knox's recent singles '4.3 Forty,' 'Go For Broke,' 'Long Story Short' and 'After The After Party.' The track serves as the final preview before Knox delivers his anticipated sophomore album, My Midwest Best, arriving October 2. Drawing inspiration from the records that shaped his childhood – including Fall Out Boy, Hawthorne Heights, and The All-American Rejects – the project channels his roots into his most confident work to date.
'This album is the culmination of all the music I grew up listening to and all the music I learned how to make along the way,' Knox shares. 'It's a representation of where I'm from and what it sounded like growing up in the middle of nowhere, Ohio.'
This fall, Knox will bring his new music to stages across the globe on Knox's Midwest Best Live On Tour. The 33-date headline run kicks off October 9 in Boston, making stops across North America before heading to Europe, the U.K., and Australia in early 2027 with support from Emi Grace, Southcourt, and Modernlove.
North America Tour Dates 2026
10/9 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*
10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*
10/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*
10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl*
10/15 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!*
10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall*
10/17 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues^
10/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*
10/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot*
10/23 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory*
10/24 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*
10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos*
10/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades*
10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre*
10/30 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues*
10/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*
11/2 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues*
11/3 – Austin, TX @ Emo's*
11/5 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade*
11/6 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre*
11/7 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works*
Europe / UK Tour Dates 2027
2/7 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory+
2/9 – Glasgow, UK @ Garage+
2/10 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2+
2/11 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2+
2/13 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town+
2/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg OZ+
2/16 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine+
2/18 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre+
2/19 – Munich, DE @ Technikum+
Australia Tour Dates 2027
3/3 – Melbourne, AUS @ Corner Hotel
3/4 – Sydney, AUS @ Factory Theatre
3/5 – Brisbane, AUS @ Crowbar
* with Emi Grace | ^ with Southcourt | + with Modernlove
About Knox
Knox revamps, revitalizes, and re-energizes emo and pop-punk with a fresh punch. Growing up in New Carlisle, OH, he fell in love with music as a kid, obsessing over Fall Out Boy, The All-American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Panic! At The Disco, and Hawthorne Heights. In 2019, he relocated to Nashville and launched a career behind the scenes as a songwriter.
2022 saw him embrace the spotlight as a solo artist with the viral breakthrough 'Sneakers'—which surpassed 49 million Spotify streams. Everything kicked into high gear with 'Not The 1975,' which peaked in the Top 15 of the Adult Pop Airplay Chart, gathered over 63 million streams, and set the stage for his 2025 debut LP, Going, Going, Gone. After generating hundreds of millions of streams, selling out headline shows, and earning co-signs from Ed SHeeran and Matt Healy, Knox returns home sonically and emotionally on his second full-length album, My Midwest Best [Atlantic Records].
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