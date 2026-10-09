Ez Mil Releases MADARA with Eminem, Hideyoshi, and Neil Kaplan

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

EZ Mil has released 'MADARA' featuring Eminem, Hideyoshi, and Neil Kaplan, out now via Shady Records / Aftermath Records / Interscope Records. The single brings together global rap icon Eminem, Tokyo underground artist Hideyoshi, and Neil Kaplan, the voice actor behind anime villain Madara Uchiha in the English dub of Naruto.

'MADARA' reunites EZ with one of his earliest and most consequential champions, Eminem. The pair first joined forces on EZ's 2023 single 'Realest,' before EZ later appeared on 'Head Honcho' from Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). Their latest collaboration adds another chapter to a creative relationship that has played an important role in EZ's rise.

The song also brings several of EZ's passions together in one place. A longtime Naruto fan, he grew up immersed in the anime's complex world, which ultimately inspired the song's title. Hideyoshi, meanwhile, has become EZ's favorite Japanese artist. And with Neil Kaplan — the English voice of legendary Naruto villain Madara Uchiha — stepping in to deliver a verse in his unmistakably epic voice, the concept comes full circle.

'MADARA' establishes a villainous mood from the start as solemn keys give way to hard bass kicks and skittering hi-hats. EZ delivers his verses in English — hitting triplets and incorporating anime references with ease — but slips into Japanese to back up Hideyoshi on the hook. 'All of a sudden you wack spitters wanna rap like you been in the dojo,' he sneers. 'I can't picture you trying to scrap in no tux but you wanna personify Gojo?' EZ leaves a trail of lyrical destruction, while Kaplan growls out the kicker: 'Power chose me, for I once loved those who hate me / Blood spilled by those I care about greatly, but all you who's left shall now obey me.'

The new song is a follow-up to July's 3RD WRLD VOL. 1 EP, led by the Dr. Dre-mixed single '2200,' which is named for EZ's hometown of Olongapo City (zip code 2200). The three-song set is focused on the forces that made EZ the burgeoning star he is today, celebrating his Filipino heritage and the relentless grind that's carried him this far. 'SINDAK' (translation: 'INTIMIDATION'), combines viciously snarled Tagalog lyrics with his signature metalcore-influenced production, while 'LORD HELP ME' is a prayer for strength. A 3RD WRLD VOL. 2 EP is coming soon.

In the run-up to the release, EZ shared the '2200 (Director's Cut)' music video, which captures his rise on the global stage. Between cinematic narrative scenes, he hangs from the window of a tricked-out jeepney in Olongapo, lands tricks in the shadow of Mt. Fuji at the grand opening of Japan's FUJI BerriQs Skate Plaza, dips into the United States, and performs a sold-out arena show in Manila. The visual includes cameos from pro skater Eric Koston, Japanese rapper Awich, and Filipino R&B artist Dionela.

That was after EZ stepped back into the spotlight with the Tagalog-language single 'Leon (Ka),' a display of his verbal prowess that doubled as a love letter to the Philippines. VIBE celebrated the guitar-infused track as a playlist must-add, while EZ teamed up with the locally brewed Leon Extra Strong Beer to release a video co-starring Filipino figures including actor Gerald Anderson, MMA fighter Mark 'Mugen' Striegl, and the founders of DBTK apparel.

EZ first stirred up rumors of his return in February when he shared a clip of his Lunar New Year Freestyle — a meld of the lithe, expressive vocals and sharp, dextrous rhymes that put him on the international map to begin with. Before that, he contributed to Eminem's blockbuster No. 1 album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), lacing 'Head Honcho' with forceful verses alternating between English and his native tongue.

His last album, 2023's DU4LI7Y: REDUX, contained his first team-up with Eminem, 'Realest,' which debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's Rap Digital Song Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales charts. EZ followed with the single 'Podium,' a piece about what it means to have a platform as an artist.

About EZ Mil

Ezekiel Miller, professionally known as EZ Mil, was born and raised in Olongapo City, Philippines, on July 27, 1998. He is a Filipino-American recording artist, rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, and multi-instrumentalist. He began his cultural ascent first in the skateboarding scene while playing in a metalcore band under the moniker Slashmouth. From there, Ezekiel elevated his musical range, producing a variety of genres including hip-hop, pop, R&B, soul, EDM, alternative, indie-pop, and more.

As an homage to his native roots, EZ Mil released 'Panalo (Trap Cariñosa),' an upbeat hip-hop-meets-R&B record recorded in both Tagalog and English that gives his take on Filipino nationalism. The record gained viral attention through a live performance on the Wish USA Bus, generating over 88 million views on YouTube.

Several releases later, EZ gained the attention of rap legends Eminem and Dr. Dre with his self-produced music video 'Up Down (Step & Walk)' on February 9, 2023. A few months later, EZ met with the duo at a private meeting in Los Angeles. On July 26, 2023, it was announced that EZ would sign a joint-label deal with Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records, joining the likes of 50 Cent.

On August 4, 2023, EZ Mil released his first collaboration with Eminem, 'Realest,' which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Rap Charts. EZ Mil would later feature on Eminem's 'Head Honcho' from his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The song debuted at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the first song featuring Tagalog lyrics to debut on the chart. Meanwhile, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

EZ is also the head of his independent imprint, FFP Records, which has signed its first artist, Raynn.

Photo Credit: The Man Behind



Photo Credit: The Man Behind

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 16 Hrs 54 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me