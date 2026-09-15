VANS WARPED TOUR to Make Mexico City Festival Debut

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Vans Warped Tour made history this weekend, bringing more than 80,000 fans together for its landmark debut in Mexico City. Taking place September 12 and 13 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the two-day festival marked a major milestone in the evolution of one of music and skate culture's most enduring live platforms, bringing the unmistakable spirit of Warped Tour to a new generation of fans in Latin America.

Set against the backdrop of one of the world's most dynamic live music capitals, the festival transformed Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez into a meeting point for generations of alternative music fans. Across two days, the Mexico City debut embodied Warped Tour's signature blend of nostalgia and discovery, bringing together longtime fans who grew up with the festival alongside a new generation experiencing its community-driven ethos for the first time.

Vans Warped Tour Founder, Kevin Lyman adds 'The fans in Mexico made this a special weekend, and we are grateful to each and every one of them.'

In partnership with Insomniac, the Mexico City edition featured more than 100 artists spanning rock, pop punk, alternative, emo, hip-hop, ska and beyond, alongside world-class skateboarders and elite action-sports athletes. True to Warped Tour tradition, the lineup was presented alphabetically, emphasizing the collective festival experience and encouraging fans to discover artists across generations and genres rather than focusing on traditional headliners.

The diverse bill brought together genre-defining favorites including Simple Plan, The Starting Line, Yellowcard, Mayday Parade and The All-American Rejects, alongside rising voices such as Jutes and LØLØ. The festival also spotlighted Mexico's thriving music scene, featuring local and regional acts including Here Comes the Kraken, Tungas, Pedro Y El Lobo, Blnko, Say Ocean, Sgt. Papers, Elli Noise and San Venus.

The Mexico City debut represents a significant expansion of Vans Warped Tour's international footprint. Following three sold-out U.S. dates in 2025, the 2026 festival expanded to five two-day events across Washington, DC; Long Beach, CA; Orlando, FL; Montreal, Canada; and Mexico City, Mexico, marking the first international editions of the festival and establishing a broader global chapter for the iconic brand.

The Mexico City weekend also continued Warped Tour's long-standing commitment to artist discovery and fan-first culture. In the weeks leading up to the festival, the lineup was revealed incrementally through Vans Warped Tour's social platforms, with artists announced daily and fans encouraged to follow along and discover the breadth of the festival's programming.

Founded by Kevin Lyman in 1995, Vans Warped Tour built a singular legacy as the definitive summer festival for rock and alternative music fans, shaping generations of artists and audiences along the way. More than a concert series, Warped Tour became a proving ground, cultural crossroads and community-driven platform where established acts shared stages with emerging talent, often at pivotal moments in their careers.

Throughout its history, Vans Warped Tour helped introduce and elevate artists who would go on to define modern music, with past performers including Blink-182, No Doubt, Sublime, Beck, Katy Perry, NOFX, Limp Bizkit, Black Eyed Peas, Green Day, Eminem, Yellowcard, Bad Religion and countless others.

What set Vans Warped Tour apart was its accessibility and ethos: affordable tickets, all-day festivals, genre-fluid lineups and an environment where fans could discover new artists, connect directly with performers and experience music alongside skate culture, activism and community engagement. That spirit of openness and discovery became central to Warped Tour's identity, cementing its place as one of the most influential live music platforms in modern music history.

With more than 80,000 fans now having experienced Vans Warped Tour in Mexico City, the festival's debut signals that the spirit that made Warped Tour a cultural phenomenon for more than three decades extends far beyond its original U.S. footprint, and into a new global generation.

Photo Credit: Demian Becerra for Vans Warped Tour



Photo Credit: Demian Becerra for Vans Warped Tour

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