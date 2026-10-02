Knox to Launch World Tour Starting Boston, Releases SOPHOMORE ALBUM MY MIDWEST BEST

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Acclaimed Ohio alternative singer, songwriter, and phenomenon Knox returns with the official release of his sophomore album, My Midwest Best, available now via Atlantic Records. The project is highlighted by its centerpiece focus record, 'Sad Song,' alongside its accompanying official music video.

My Midwest Best serves as the culmination of an impressive rollout powered by previously released singles including 'Better Than Me,' '4.3 Forty,' 'Go For Broke,' 'Long Story Short,' and 'After The After Party.' Drawing inspiration from the records that shaped his childhood – including Fall Out Boy, Hawthorne Heights, and The All-American Rejects – the project channels his roots into his most confident work to date.

'My Midwest Best is my proudest work to date,' Knox shares. 'It's the culmination of all the music I grew up listening to and all the music I learned how to make along the way. A representation of where I'm from and what it sounded like growing up in the middle of nowhere, Ohio.'

To celebrate the release, physical copies – including a series of signed album vinyls and CDs – are available for purchase.

This fall, Knox will bring his new music to stages across the globe on Knox's Midwest Best Live On Tour. The 33-date headline run kicks off October 9th in Boston, MA at Paradise Rock Club, making stops across North America before heading to Europe, the U.K., and Australia in early 2027 with support from Emi Grace, Southcourt, and Modernlove.

My Midwest Best Tracklist

1. Go For Broke

2. What Do I Know

3. After The After Party

4. Better Than Me

5. Long Story Short

6. 4.3 Forty

7. Mixed Feelings

8. I Think You Should Leave

9. Ready Or Not

10. Gone Missing

11. Vultures

12. Sad Song

10/9 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

10/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl*

10/15 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!*

10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall*

10/17 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues^

10/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*

10/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot*

10/23 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory*

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

10/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades*

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre*

10/30 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues*

10/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

11/2 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues*

11/3 – Austin, TX @ Emo's*

11/5 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade*

11/6 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre*

11/7 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works*

2/7 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory+

2/9 – Glasgow, UK @ Garage+

2/10 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2+

2/11 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2+

2/13 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town+

2/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg OZ+

2/16 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine+

2/18 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre+

2/19 – Munich, DE @ Technikum+

3/3 – Melbourne, AUS @ Corner Hotel

3/4 – Sydney, AUS @ Factory Theatre

3/5 – Brisbane, AUS @ Crowbar

* with Emi Grace | ^ with Southcourt | + with Modernlove

About Knox

Knox revamps, revitalizes, and re-energizes emo and pop-punk with a fresh punch. Growing up in New Carlisle, OH, he fell in love with music as a kid, obsessing over Fall Out Boy, The All-American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Panic! At The Disco, and Hawthorne Heights. In 2019, he relocated to Nashville and launched a career behind the scenes as a songwriter.

2022 saw him embrace the spotlight as a solo artist with the viral breakthrough 'Sneakers'—which surpassed 49 million Spotify streams. Everything kicked into high gear with 'Not The 1975,' which peaked in the Top 15 of the Adult Pop Airplay Chart, gathered over 63 million streams, and set the stage for his 2025 debut LP, Going, Going, Gone. After generating hundreds of millions of streams, selling out headline shows, and earning co-signs from Ed SHeeran and Matt Healy, Knox returns home sonically and emotionally on his second full-length album, My Midwest Best [Atlantic Records].

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