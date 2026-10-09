RAYE to Perform at Royal Albert Hall London

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Global music superstar RAYE has announced an extraordinary one-off show at London's Royal Albert Hall on Friday 23 October 2026, titled THIS SYMPHONY MAY CONTAIN HOPE. LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL.

The show will be a one-night-only symphonic reimagining of RAYE's hugely acclaimed sophomore album, THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., performed with RAYE's band, The Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective.

The show will be another landmark moment in RAYE's musical legacy, featuring the album performed in full as a cohesive body of work.

Tickets for this unique RAYE show go on sale Thursday 15 October at 10am via Metropolis Music. Artist presale begins Tuesday 13 October, with presale sign-up available at rayeofficial.com.

This will be RAYE's second symphony reimagining, following the success of her My 21st Century Symphony shows at the Royal Albert Hall in 2023 and The O2 London in 2024. Her original one-night-only performance at the Royal Albert Hall, backed by the 50-piece Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective, was filmed for the music film Live At The Royal Albert Hall. The following year, RAYE brought My 21st Century Symphony to The O2 for a sold-out headline show, once again joined by the Heritage Orchestra and Flames Collective. Released on vinyl and broadcast on BBC and PBS, the Royal Albert Hall film was subsequently nominated for Best Music Film at the 68th Grammy Awards.

To celebrate the announcement of the show, RAYE today unveils a new orchestral rendition of album track 'I Will Overcome.', recorded at London's Abbey Road Studios with the London Symphony Orchestra. This special recording offers a glimpse into the expansive symphonic sound that will be performed at the Royal Albert Hall.

RAYE recently performed at the 2026 MTV VMAs, receiving widespread acclaim for her standout performances of 'I Will Overcome.' and 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'.

In September, RAYE released the official video for 'Joy.', her latest single featuring her sisters and fellow artists Amma and Absolutely. For the video, the three sisters took to the streets of London in a van they named the 'Joymobile', surprising passersby with sunflowers and capturing their reactions as they brought a little unexpected happiness to the capital. At the end of August, RAYE brought her sisters on stage to perform 'Joy.' during her headline set at Reading Festival. The track has since been added to playlists across BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and Capital Radio.

'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' — 1 Billion Spotify Streams

RAYE's global smash hit 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, marking another major milestone for the single. Still charting around the world close to a year after release, 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' reached No.1 in the UK and has spent 30 weeks on the US Billboard Hot 100 to date. The track also marks RAYE's second Top 10 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart. The single is certified Diamond in Brazil, France and Belgium; 5 x Platinum in Ireland; 4 x Platinum in Australia; 3 x Platinum in Canada; 2 x Platinum in the UK, Austria, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland; and Platinum in the US, Denmark, Finland, Greece, the Netherlands, Sweden and Spain; with additional Gold certifications in Germany and Italy.

THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.

Released in March 2026, RAYE's second album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. reached No.1 in the UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium, and Top 5 in Austria, Norway, Ireland, Germany, New Zealand, Denmark, Portugal and Croatia. The 17-track album unfolds across four 'seasons', moving from darkness to light and blending pop, R&B, jazz, big band, soul and orchestral influences. Across the record, hope emerges not as naïve idealism, but as something hard-earned and ultimately transformative. The album has been named one of the Mercury Music Prize Albums of the Year, with the ceremony taking place this October. RAYE was nominated at this year's MTV VMAs for both Song Of The Year for 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' and Best Visual Effects for 'Click Clack Symphony.'

2026 — RAYE Live

RAYE has spent much of 2026 performing across the UK, Europe and the USA on her 51-date THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC run, including six sold-out nights at London's The O2, as well as performances at Radio City Music Hall and the Greek Theatre. She is currently joining Bruno Mars as a special guest on 23 stadium dates across North America as part of The Romantic Tour. Joy. is a big favourite every night.

RAYE — Career

Since 2014, RAYE has charted 20 Top 40 UK singles and surpassed 10 billion cumulative streams. In 2024, the South London artist made history by winning six BRIT Awards, including Album of the Year — the most BRIT Awards won by an artist in a single year — alongside a total of seven nominations. Her other accolades include an Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year, Best UK & IE Artist at the MTV EMAs, and the Ivors Academy's Songwriter Advocate Award. She has also been honoured with Variety's Triple Threat Award and received nominations from the BET Awards and MTV VMAs.

In 2026, RAYE was honoured by the Recording Academy with the Harry Belafonte Best Song For Social Change Award CEO Merit Award for 'Ice Cream Man', her raw and honest song amplifying the voices of sexual assault survivors. She was also nominated at the 68th Grammy Awards for the music film Live At The Royal Albert Hall. RAYE was previously nominated for Best New Artist and Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical) at the GRAMMYs.

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