Matchbox Twenty Announces The Wallflowers to Join 2021 Tour

Multi-platinum hit-makers Matchbox Twenty announced today that special guest The Wallflowers will join the rescheduled dates for their highly-anticipated summer tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 2021 tour will kick-off on July 16th, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, and will wrap-up with a night under the stars on October 7th at the Hollywood Bowl (see dates below). For ticketing information, visit www.matchboxtwenty.com/events.

The 2021 tour is Matchbox Twenty's first since 2017, when they reunited for the "A Brief History of Everything" tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.

Matchbox Twenty 2021 Summer Tour Dates with Special Guest The Wallflowers:

Date City Venue Fri., Jul. 16 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Sat., Jul. 17 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Sun., Jul. 18 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Tues., Jul. 20 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center Thurs., Jul. 22 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion Fri., Jul. 23 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Sun., Jul. 25 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Tues., Jul. 27 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Wed., Jul. 28 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Fri., Jul. 30 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Sat., Jul. 31 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Sun., Aug. 1 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Tues., Aug. 3 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Wed., Aug. 4 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Fri., Aug. 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds Sat., Aug. 7 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Sun., Aug. 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place Tues., Aug. 10 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheater Thurs., Aug. 12 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Fri., Aug. 13 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman Sun., Aug. 15 Rogers, AR Walmart Amp Mon., Aug. 16 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheater * Wed., Aug. 18 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center Sat., Aug. 21 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis Sun., Aug. 22 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre Tues., Aug. 24 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Wed., Aug. 25 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater Fri., Aug. 27 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago Sat., Aug. 28 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Sun., Aug. 29 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Tues., Aug. 31 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Wed., Sept. 1 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park Fri., Sept. 3 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Sat., Sept. 4 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater Sun., Sept. 5 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Wed., Sept. 8 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Thurs., Sept. 9 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha Fri., Sept. 10 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino + Sun., Sept. 12 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Tues., Sept. 14 Nampa (Boise), ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater Sat., Sept. 18 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Tues., Sept. 21 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Wed., Sept. 22 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre Thurs., Sept. 23 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater Sat., Sept. 25 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Sun., Sept. 26 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center Tues., Sept. 28 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena Thurs., Sept. 30 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU Sun., Oct. 3 Irvine, CA Five Point Amphitheatre Tues., Oct. 5 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion Thurs., Oct. 7 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

More dates to be announced.

* Non-Live Nation tour date - visit https://thezooamphitheatre.com/ for ticketing information.

+ Non-Live Nation tour date - visit https://www.ticasino.com/ for ticketing information.

Originally scheduled for this July through September, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new concert dates. Ticket holders who cannot attend the 2021 shows received an email directly allowing them to request a refund. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund.

Matchbox Twenty is working with VNUE's DiscLive to offer fans limited-edition "instant" collectible CD sets and digital downloads from each show of the tour. Fans may pre-order the CD sets via Ticketmaster for a $5 discount when they purchase their tickets. VIP ticket buyers will receive a download card free with their purchase of every VIP package. Fans may also pre-order via DiscLive's website (www.disclive.net) and can have CDs shipped, or can pick them up at the show(s) they attend.

