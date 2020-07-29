Matchbox Twenty Announces The Wallflowers to Join 2021 Tour
The Tour Kicks Off in the Summer
Multi-platinum hit-makers Matchbox Twenty announced today that special guest The Wallflowers will join the rescheduled dates for their highly-anticipated summer tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 2021 tour will kick-off on July 16th, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, and will wrap-up with a night under the stars on October 7th at the Hollywood Bowl (see dates below). For ticketing information, visit www.matchboxtwenty.com/events.
The 2021 tour is Matchbox Twenty's first since 2017, when they reunited for the "A Brief History of Everything" tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.
Matchbox Twenty 2021 Summer Tour Dates with Special Guest The Wallflowers:
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Fri., Jul. 16
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Sat., Jul. 17
|Gilford, NH
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|Sun., Jul. 18
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Tues., Jul. 20
|Bethlehem, PA
|Wind Creek Event Center
|Thurs., Jul. 22
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion
|Fri., Jul. 23
|Syracuse, NY
|St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|Sun., Jul. 25
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Tues., Jul. 27
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Wed., Jul. 28
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Fri., Jul. 30
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|Sat., Jul. 31
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|Sun., Aug. 1
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Tues., Aug. 3
|Atlanta, GA
|Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|Wed., Aug. 4
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Fri., Aug. 6
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
|Sat., Aug. 7
|West Palm Beach, FL
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|Sun., Aug. 8
|Jacksonville, FL
|Daily's Place
|Tues., Aug. 10
|Pelham, AL
|Oak Mountain Amphitheater
|Thurs., Aug. 12
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|Fri., Aug. 13
|Houston, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
|Sun., Aug. 15
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart Amp
|Mon., Aug. 16
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Zoo Amphitheater *
|Wed., Aug. 18
|Moline, IL
|TaxSlayer Center
|Sat., Aug. 21
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
|Sun., Aug. 22
|Kansas City, MO
|Starlight Theatre
|Tues., Aug. 24
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Wed., Aug. 25
|Toledo, OH
|Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
|Fri., Aug. 27
|Tinley Park, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
|Sat., Aug. 28
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|Sun., Aug. 29
|Clarkston, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Tues., Aug. 31
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|Wed., Sept. 1
|Burgettstown, PA
|S&T Bank Music Park
|Fri., Sept. 3
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Sat., Sept. 4
|Darien, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|Sun., Sept. 5
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|Wed., Sept. 8
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Thurs., Sept. 9
|Omaha, NE
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|Fri., Sept. 10
|Welch, MN
|Treasure Island Resort & Casino +
|Sun., Sept. 12
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Tues., Sept. 14
|Nampa (Boise), ID
|Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
|Sat., Sept. 18
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|Tues., Sept. 21
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|Wed., Sept. 22
|Seattle, WA
|White River Amphitheatre
|Thurs., Sept. 23
|Ridgefield, WA
|Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
|Sat., Sept. 25
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Sun., Sept. 26
|Fresno, CA
|Save Mart Center
|Tues., Sept. 28
|Bakersfield, CA
|Mechanics Bank Arena
|Thurs., Sept. 30
|San Diego, CA
|Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
|Sun., Oct. 3
|Irvine, CA
|Five Point Amphitheatre
|Tues., Oct. 5
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|Thurs., Oct. 7
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
More dates to be announced.
* Non-Live Nation tour date - visit https://thezooamphitheatre.com/ for ticketing information.
+ Non-Live Nation tour date - visit https://www.ticasino.com/ for ticketing information.
Originally scheduled for this July through September, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new concert dates. Ticket holders who cannot attend the 2021 shows received an email directly allowing them to request a refund. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund.
Matchbox Twenty is working with VNUE's DiscLive to offer fans limited-edition "instant" collectible CD sets and digital downloads from each show of the tour. Fans may pre-order the CD sets via Ticketmaster for a $5 discount when they purchase their tickets. VIP ticket buyers will receive a download card free with their purchase of every VIP package. Fans may also pre-order via DiscLive's website (www.disclive.net) and can have CDs shipped, or can pick them up at the show(s) they attend.