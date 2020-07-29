Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Matchbox Twenty Announces The Wallflowers to Join 2021 Tour

The Tour Kicks Off in the Summer

Jul. 29, 2020  
Multi-platinum hit-makers Matchbox Twenty announced today that special guest The Wallflowers will join the rescheduled dates for their highly-anticipated summer tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 2021 tour will kick-off on July 16th, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, and will wrap-up with a night under the stars on October 7th at the Hollywood Bowl (see dates below). For ticketing information, visit www.matchboxtwenty.com/events.

The 2021 tour is Matchbox Twenty's first since 2017, when they reunited for the "A Brief History of Everything" tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.

Matchbox Twenty 2021 Summer Tour Dates with Special Guest The Wallflowers:

Date City Venue
Fri., Jul. 16 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat., Jul. 17 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sun., Jul. 18 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Tues., Jul. 20 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
Thurs., Jul. 22 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Fri., Jul. 23 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sun., Jul. 25 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tues., Jul. 27 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed., Jul. 28 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Fri., Jul. 30 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat., Jul. 31 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun., Aug. 1 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Tues., Aug. 3 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Wed., Aug. 4 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Fri., Aug. 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Sat., Aug. 7 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sun., Aug. 8 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Tues., Aug. 10 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheater
Thurs., Aug. 12 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri., Aug. 13 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sun., Aug. 15 Rogers, AR Walmart Amp
Mon., Aug. 16 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheater *
Wed., Aug. 18 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
Sat., Aug. 21 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
Sun., Aug. 22 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
Tues., Aug. 24 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Wed., Aug. 25 Toledo, OH Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Fri., Aug. 27 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
Sat., Aug. 28 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sun., Aug. 29 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Tues., Aug. 31 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Wed., Sept. 1 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park
Fri., Sept. 3 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sat., Sept. 4 Darien, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sun., Sept. 5 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Wed., Sept. 8 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Thurs., Sept. 9 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha
Fri., Sept. 10 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino +
Sun., Sept. 12 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Tues., Sept. 14 Nampa (Boise), ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sat., Sept. 18 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Tues., Sept. 21 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Wed., Sept. 22 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre
Thurs., Sept. 23 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sat., Sept. 25 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sun., Sept. 26 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Tues., Sept. 28 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena
Thurs., Sept. 30 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Sun., Oct. 3 Irvine, CA Five Point Amphitheatre
Tues., Oct. 5 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Thurs., Oct. 7 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

More dates to be announced.

* Non-Live Nation tour date - visit https://thezooamphitheatre.com/ for ticketing information.

+ Non-Live Nation tour date - visit https://www.ticasino.com/ for ticketing information.

Originally scheduled for this July through September, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new concert dates. Ticket holders who cannot attend the 2021 shows received an email directly allowing them to request a refund. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund.

Matchbox Twenty is working with VNUE's DiscLive to offer fans limited-edition "instant" collectible CD sets and digital downloads from each show of the tour. Fans may pre-order the CD sets via Ticketmaster for a $5 discount when they purchase their tickets. VIP ticket buyers will receive a download card free with their purchase of every VIP package. Fans may also pre-order via DiscLive's website (www.disclive.net) and can have CDs shipped, or can pick them up at the show(s) they attend.


