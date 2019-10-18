Mason Ramsey Drops Music Video for 'How Could I Not'

Rising Country superstar MASON RAMSEY shared his latest music video today for "How Could I Not," directed by Justin Clough and filmed at the Wilson County Fair in Lebanon, TN. The Country anthem is handpicked from Ramsey's recently released TWANG - EP - his first batch of music since his debut FAMOUS - EP in 2018. Ramsey's TWANG - EP has racked up a stunning 10M+ streams to date and spawned the fan-favorite title track, "Twang," which also received a visual treatment directed by Justin Clough and has garnered 12M+ views since its release.

Ramsey's latest collection of music comes off the heels of his record-breaking feature on Lil Nas X's record-breaking "Old Town Road" (with Billy Ray Cyrus and Young Thug)," which came at a critical time and helped OLD TOWN ROAD secure the record for the longest and biggest running song in Billboard music history during its final weeks. It has exceeded over 50M+ streams plus 50M+ combined YouTube views on its emoji-filled and Area 51-inspired videos.

Up next, he'll bring his talent to the field performing the national anthem as the Tennessee Titans face-off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (10/20) at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

As the youngest major label Country artist signed in the genre in nearly two decades, Mason Ramsey (Big Loud Records/Atlantic Records) continues his fast-track to stardom after being discovered singing in an aisle at his local Walmart. The Golconda, IL-bred phenom is currently taking his TWANG - EP on the road for his HOW'S UR GIRL & HOW'S UR FAMILY PT. 2, following his first sold-out headline tour. Named among Variety's 2019 Young Hollywood list, Ramsey supported Florida Georgia Line during their FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS residency and labelmate Chris Lane. He's appeared at the famed Grand Ole Opry, in addition to high-profile festivals: CMA FEST, iHEARTCOUNTRY FESTIVAL, STAGECOACH, and COACHELLA. Nominated for the Social Star Award at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ramsey has also made major television appearances on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, ELLEN, and TODAY, and was recently selected for the opening artist of Billboard's 2019 21 Under 21 issue.

TWANG - EP Track List:

1. Twang (Brian Kelley, Jordan Schmidt, Hunter Phelps, Ernest K Smith)

2. Puddle of Love (Mason Ramsey, Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder)

3. How Could I Not (Corey Crowder, Ernest K Smith, Brian Kelley, James McNair)

4. On My Way (Emily Shackelton, Alex Kline, Tenille Townes)

5. Before I Knew It (Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Corey Crowder)

PHOTO CREDIT: NICK SWIFT





