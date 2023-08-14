Tony Nominee Mary Bridget Davies Announces New Live Album 'Freedom of My Mind'

Mary Bridget Davies, a Tony Award nominee, fervently poses the question, "What more do you want?!" in her track "Why?" from the latest live album "Freedom Of My Mind." This inspiring collection of songs delves into the theme of women's empowerment, drawing inspiration from Virginia Woolf's book "A Room Of One's Own." Amidst the current political climate surrounding women, this deeply personal record takes center stage.

"Women are the heartbeat of the world. What we achieve regularly, without support and cloaked in shame is miraculous. With this album, I want to celebrate us and tell it like it is. Honor who we have lost and empower the rest.” says the award-winning blues rock singer, who is also a resilient single mother and, since the pandemic, a caretaker for her mother.

The album was recorded at the legendary Power Station NYC. The iconic recording studio, adorned with an impressive collection of gold and platinum records from music luminaries like David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, and Billy Joel, is now under the management and operation of Berklee College of Music.

Davies’ performance was also filmed with a select studio audience. Ms. Davies was accompanied by acclaimed NYC musicians such as Clint DeGanon on drums (Stevie Wonder, West Side Story), Mark Berman on piano (Sex In The City, Bullets Over Broadway), Alex Prezzano on guitar (A Night With Janis Joplin) and Dave Richards on Bass (Hamilton, Indigo Girls).

The acoustic blues rock album consists of new songs and Janis classics. Her new repertoire introduces seven mesmerizing new songs from the exhilarating play with music, A Room Of One’s Own - the music of which was written exclusively for her in mind by legendary Arif Mardin’s protege TJ Armand (The Queen’s Six) and Broadway veteran Mark Berman. Ms. Davies previously captivated audiences in this production, taking on the role of the iconic Virginia Woolf in developmental readings held at esteemed venues such as The Public Theater's Joe’s Pub and 54 Below.

The album also includes the late Jerry Ragovoy’s hits for Janis Joplin including Piece Of My Heart, a powerful mashup of the classic Stay With Me/Cry Baby and a song which Janis Joplin never had a chance to record due to her untimely death: Don’t Compromise Yourself.

Davies’ label, LOML/TJ Armand Music LLC also confirms that the video of the full concert will be released at a later date.

Mary Bridget Davies, often hailed as "The Voice Of Modern Blues Rock," kickstarted her career in her hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. Her immense talent propelled her to national tours with remarkable productions like Love, Janis, It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues, and A Night with Janis Joplin.

She eventually showcased her unparalleled skills both off-Broadway and on the renowned Great White Way, capturing the essence of Janis Joplin herself in the acclaimed musical. These incredible performances earned her prestigious nominations for the Tony Award and Helen Hayes Award. Additionally, Ms. Davies has astounded audiences across Europe, captivating fans alongside Janis Joplin's original band, Big Brother and the Holding Company.