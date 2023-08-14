Tony Nominee Mary Bridget Davies Announces New Live Album 'Freedom of My Mind'

Davies’ label, LOML/TJ Armand Music LLC also confirms that the video of the full concert will be released at a later date.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall

Tony Nominee Mary Bridget Davies Announces New Live Album 'Freedom of My Mind'

Mary Bridget Davies, a Tony Award nominee, fervently poses the question, "What more do you want?!" in her track "Why?" from the latest live album "Freedom Of My Mind." This inspiring collection of songs delves into the theme of women's empowerment, drawing inspiration from Virginia Woolf's book "A Room Of One's Own." Amidst the current political climate surrounding women, this deeply personal record takes center stage.

"Women are the heartbeat of the world. What we achieve regularly, without support and cloaked in shame is miraculous. With this album, I want to celebrate us and tell it like it is. Honor who we have lost and empower the rest.” says the award-winning blues rock singer, who is also a resilient single mother and, since the pandemic, a caretaker for her mother.

The album was recorded at the legendary Power Station NYC. The iconic recording studio, adorned with an impressive collection of gold and platinum records from music luminaries like David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, and Billy Joel, is now under the management and operation of Berklee College of Music.

Davies’ performance was also filmed with a select studio audience. Ms. Davies was accompanied by acclaimed NYC musicians such as Clint DeGanon on drums (Stevie Wonder, West Side Story), Mark Berman on piano (Sex In The City, Bullets Over Broadway), Alex Prezzano on guitar (A Night With Janis Joplin) and Dave Richards on Bass (Hamilton, Indigo Girls).

The acoustic blues rock album consists of new songs and Janis classics. Her new repertoire introduces seven mesmerizing new songs from the exhilarating play with music, A Room Of One’s Own - the music of which was written exclusively for her in mind by legendary Arif Mardin’s protege TJ Armand (The Queen’s Six) and Broadway veteran Mark Berman. Ms. Davies previously captivated audiences in this production, taking on the role of the iconic Virginia Woolf in developmental readings held at esteemed venues such as The Public Theater's Joe’s Pub and 54 Below.

The album also includes the late Jerry Ragovoy’s hits for Janis Joplin including Piece Of My Heart, a powerful mashup of the classic Stay With Me/Cry Baby and a song which Janis Joplin never had a chance to record due to her untimely death: Don’t Compromise Yourself.

Davies’ label, LOML/TJ Armand Music LLC also confirms that the video of the full concert will be released at a later date.

Mary Bridget Davies, often hailed as "The Voice Of Modern Blues Rock," kickstarted her career in her hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. Her immense talent propelled her to national tours with remarkable productions like Love, Janis, It Ain't Nothin' But the Blues, and A Night with Janis Joplin.

She eventually showcased her unparalleled skills both off-Broadway and on the renowned Great White Way, capturing the essence of Janis Joplin herself in the acclaimed musical. These incredible performances earned her prestigious nominations for the Tony Award and Helen Hayes Award. Additionally, Ms. Davies has astounded audiences across Europe, captivating fans alongside Janis Joplin's original band, Big Brother and the Holding Company.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
BODY AND SOUL to Play Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou in September Photo
BODY AND SOUL to Play Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou in September

Ekaterina Savvas (voice) and Renad Nourmanchine (piano) will play Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou on Wednesday 20 September 8pm.

2
La Soprano Zulyamir Lopezríos Y El Guitarrista Daniel Olmos Explorarán El Li Photo
La Soprano Zulyamir Lopezríos Y El Guitarrista Daniel Olmos Explorarán El Lirismo Latinoamericano

Con una dupla poco usual para los conciertos de cámara: voz y guitarra, pero que sin duda llevará al público por un viaje de exploración sonora y poética, la soprano Zulyamir Lopezríos y el guitarrista Daniel Olmos ofrecerán dos conciertos con música latinoamericana, que recorrerá desde el sur, con los argentinos Carlos Guastavino y Astor Piazzolla, hasta el norte, con el mexicano Carlos Vidaurri. 

3
The Upstart Crows Release New Single Dyslexia Photo
The Upstart Crows Release New Single 'Dyslexia'

Discover The Upstart Crows' powerful new single 'Dyslexia' and delve into the taut anxiety of growing up with a non-visible disability. This bluesy fuzzed-out track challenges educational stereotypes and confronts one-size-fits-all education. Don't miss this dynamic blend of punk, Americana, and folk from The Upstart Crows.

4
JD Walker Releases A Devoted 12-Song Christian Album, Deeper Than Blood Photo
JD Walker Releases A Devoted 12-Song Christian Album, Deeper Than Blood

With a burning passion for strength and dignity to follow Jesus' path of faith, love, and peace, Christian artist JD Walker releases his 12-song album Deeper Than Blood.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony NominationInterview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony Nomination
Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUEInterview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Ja Rule To Headline Amazon Music's Final '50 & Forever' City Sessions Livestream SeriesJa Rule To Headline Amazon Music's Final '50 & Forever' City Sessions Livestream Series
Interview: Frankie Rodriguez & Dara Reneé Reveal Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES PerformancesInterview: Frankie Rodriguez & Dara Reneé Reveal Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Performances

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
WICKED