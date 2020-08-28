Martin Davich & Singer Songwriter Jacob Davich Release 'America (Brotherhood)'

America (Brotherhood) is available on all digital outlets today.

On Friday, August 28th film and television composer, musician and Emmy award winner Martin Davich will release America (Brotherhood,) a song that he composed and co-wrote with singer/songwriter and actor Jacob Davich "as a plea to America to remember who we are and what we stand for, to embrace our better angels and do now what we know is right."

LISTEN (for review purposes only) https://soundcloud.com/martin-davich/america-brotherhood

America (Brotherhood) was born from Davich's frustration with the country's current state of affairs. "I believe that we have so much to be sorry for, but moreover we have so much in common with our fellow man, it's important to remember what brotherhood looks like and feels like, there is no color, only love. "I had written the song a few years ago, but it wasn't until the recent unrest, violence and ugliness that the song came back to me and felt terribly right for now. I finished the arrangement and had all the right players around me to make a great and meaningful record."

As a well-known and revered composer, Davich has conducted and performed with a number of musicians including Anthony Newley, Burt Bacharach and The Smothers Brothers before creating musical libraries for various soap operas. In the early 90's, Martin composed music for the hit show Beverly Hills 90210 and went on to write the music for every episode of ER (with the exception of the pilot,) which was written by James Newton Howard.

Davich and Newton Howard continued their collaborations after ER and wrote the music for the movies Mad Money and I Bring What I Love. In the latter film, Davich worked with Youssou N'Dour, with whom he had worked previously on two special ER episodes. In 2019 Davich released his first album The Conversation, featuring a multitude of the world's most formidable musicians, engineers and mixers that Davich has collaborated with throughout the years.

Singer, songwriter Jacob Davich may be better known for his early work as an actor. He acted in several popular films when he was young, among the most notable are The Aviator (where he played the young Howard Hughes with Leonardo DiCaprio, directed by Martin Scorsese,) Sharkboy and Lava Girl directed by Robert Rodrigues.

America (Brotherhood) will be available on all digital outlets on Friday, August 28th.

