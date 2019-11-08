Marteen Releases MIXTAPE 8 Today

Continuing to put up numbers on streaming platforms and fuel an unforgettable 2019, rising star Marteen releases his anxiously awaited new mixtape, 8 [New Mogul Records/EMPIRE], today. Get it HERE.

For the project, he attracted red-hot superstar features such as G-Eazy on "Freak", TAEYOUNG from K Pop sensation NCT on "Mood", and Sage the Gemini on "Turned Off." Across the board, he formally asserts himself as a Bay Area staple. His fast flow, seductive soul, and clever lyrics pop off on these ten tracks. Already, cumulative streams for "Turned Off" and "Straight to the Point" are nearing two million and counting, gaining ground daily.

Check out the full tracklisting below.

Marteen preceded 8 with not only "Turned Off," but also the summer banger "Straight to the Point," tallying 1 million total streams and counting. The latter also garnered looks from Just Jared JR., Singersroom, and many others, right out of the gate. In addition, he personally introduced the project on the Zach Sang Show.

The season of 8 is underway.

8 Tracklisting

1.8

2. Freak (Feat. G-Eazy)

3. Old School (Feat. Guapdad 4000)

4. This S**t Sux

5. Mood (Feat. TAEYONG of NCT)

6. Turned Off (Feat. Sage the Gemini)

7. Straight to the Point

8. On to Something Interlude (Feat. KÅIKÅI)

9. Misbehavin

10. Worst Behind Us





Related Articles View More Music Stories