Marlhy Reveals Empowering New Single 'R.I.P.'

The single is an empowering body of work.

Multi-hyphenate artist Marlhy reveals her latest single R.I.P. Set for release on Friday, October 23rd, the single is an empowering body of work that encourages listeners to remove any negative relationships in their lives and serves as a reminder to always love yourself.



Underpinned by Marlhy's flawless vocals and ethereal melodies, R.I.P. is the perfect modern pop ballad that focuses on reclaiming your own self-confidence by laying those toxic relationships to rest. Produced by Christian Fiore with additional production by Luke Moellman (Great Good Fine OK), they lend their signature touches on the production by mixing delicate synth chords with poignant drum patterns. As an artist who continues to speak out for her generation, Marlhy hopes the single will help her fans get through any hardships they may face and reminds them they are not alone. R.I.P. follows Marlhy's recent single 'feelings' with pluko and will be the first single to drop on her forthcoming EP.



Marlhy says about the single, "I had just gotten out of a really unhealthy relationship and hated the feeling of missing the good times, even when I knew I made the right choice. What really helped me to move on was staying grounded in my choice and learning to love myself. I want this song to be a reminder that you're not alone, you're going to get through it and you'll be better off in the end."



Dallas-born, LA living multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Marlhy has taken the pop world by storm with her unique blend of genre-twisting pop. At only 18-years-old, she's collaborated with artists such as Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens), accredited producer and DJ pluko, and released top-trending singles "Claustrophobic", "Green Light" and "Bubbles" - all of which debuted on Spotify's New Music Friday, with the latter hitting 17 total globally. Heavily influenced by the likes of Amy Winehouse, The Cure and Bob Marley (her parents coining the moniker Marlhy from their love of the reggae legend), Marlhy started performing live when she was only six-years-old, and at ten-years-old was in the youngest band ever to perform at South by Southwest (SXSW). Noted as, "not your average teenage girl", Marlhy is a seasoned singer, songwriter, drummer and forward-thinking artist who continues to excite audiences with her ability to blend genres. She has upcoming collaborations with DJs such as MC4D, Zookëper and Max Styler and will release her official debut EP in 2021.



A creative songwriter who is able to paint an illustrious image with her music, R.I.P. is an excellent play on words to describe cutting-off a toxic relationship just in time for the Halloween holiday. Stay tuned for more exciting news on Marlhy and stream her latest single R.I.P. that will be available on all streaming platforms Friday, October 23rd.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles