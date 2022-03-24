Mark Tuan of GOT7 Releases Third Single 'LONELY' Off Upcoming Album

K-Pop superstar Mark Tuan of GOT7 releases his third single LONELY along with a music video, out today.

Following the release of LAST BREATH and MY LIFE, which quickly racked up over 25M streams on Spotify and YouTube combined, Mark Tuan continues to build on the ever-growing buzz surrounding his first solo effort by releasing LONELY. Each release has been an opportunity for Mark to expand on his artistry and give his fans another taste of what's in store.

"The inspiration for this song comes from my years of having toured the world with GOT7. Performing on stage in front of thousands of fans for over a decade is an indescribable feeling. But once the show is over, you're alone in your hotel room. It is a very isolating feeling, and a part of the business that most people don't get to witness," says Mark.

Known as a member of globally renowned K-Pop group, GOT7, Mark Tuan is a Chinese-American musician, model, and gamer based in Los Angeles, California. He has a total social reach of 23 million followers and a press portfolio that includes the covers of Vogue Korea, Allure, GQ Thailand, Dazed Korea, Madame Figaro Mode, L'Officiel, and more.

A full-length solo debut album is currently scheduled for a Summer 2022 release.

Watch the new visualizer for the track here: